12132 Tripletail Ln.

Unique 3 BRD and +Den/Office 2 BA Village at Village Walk Lake Nona. - Practically Brand New, Hardly lived in! Spectacular Wrap Around Waterfront, End Unit Villa Only Used a Few Times & Located in Sought after Guard Gated Resort Style Living, VillageWalk at Lake Nona. 3BR+ Den/Office, 2BA, 2CG, 1708SF. Gorgeous Kitchen w/ 42 Wood Cabinets w/ Crown Molding, Granite Counters, Tiled Backsplash, Breakfast Bar & Stainless App. Master Suite features Sitting Area & Water Views. Master Bath has Upgraded High Dual Vanities, Seamless Shower & Large Walk-In Closet. Split & Open Floor Plan Offering Privacy, Plantation Shutters, Neutral Paint, Crown Molding, Glass French Doors, Lots of Windows for Natural Light, Upgraded Washer & Dryer Included, Volume Ceilings, Upgraded Light Fixtures/Ceiling Fans, Diamond Pattern Tile, Brick Paver Patio/Walkway/Driveway, Oversized Water View Lot. Entertain on your Extended Lanai w/ Panoramic Views due to an Upgraded Screen w/ No Bottom Rails & 3 Panel Sliding Doors. VillageWalk Offers: Clubhouse, Heated Lap Pool, Heated Resort Pool, Fitness Center, Library, Card Room, Grand Ballroom, 6 Tennis Courts, Playground, Basketball Court, Miles of Beautifully Landscaped Bike/Walk Paths. 24HR Manned Gate, Lawn Maintenance/Fertilization, Alarm Service, Hi-Speed Internet, Basic Cable, Gas Station, Lake Nona Deli & Market, Hair Salon, Photo Studio, The Green Leaf Spa & So Much More. Patio Furniture is included with the rent. Close to Medical City, Airport, 417, Entertainment & Shopping. For showing request contact Laura Alves at 407-4967616.



No Cats Allowed



