11976 INAGUA DRIVE

This is a beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 baths duplex in desirable Village Walk Gated Community at the heart of Lake Nona. One story floor plan with attached 2 Car garage. Inside, you will find Tiles floor, throughout Living area and Carpets in the bedrooms, patio, granite counters, breakfast bar & stainless appliances. Lots of windows for natural light. Village Walk is a 24-hour attendant gated community with walkways and quaint bridges connecting over the waterways to the town center. Clubhouse with ballroom and library, resort style pool, state of the art fitness center, paved four-mile running/biking trail, cafe/wine/bar/pub, hair salon and gas station for your maintenance free lifestyle. HOA includes lawn, basic cable, internet, alarm monitoring and exterior paint. Must See!