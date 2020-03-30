All apartments in Orlando
11976 INAGUA DRIVE

11976 Inagua Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11976 Inagua Drive, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This is a beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 baths duplex in desirable Village Walk Gated Community at the heart of Lake Nona. One story floor plan with attached 2 Car garage. Inside, you will find Tiles floor, throughout Living area and Carpets in the bedrooms, patio, granite counters, breakfast bar & stainless appliances. Lots of windows for natural light. Village Walk is a 24-hour attendant gated community with walkways and quaint bridges connecting over the waterways to the town center. Clubhouse with ballroom and library, resort style pool, state of the art fitness center, paved four-mile running/biking trail, cafe/wine/bar/pub, hair salon and gas station for your maintenance free lifestyle. HOA includes lawn, basic cable, internet, alarm monitoring and exterior paint. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11976 INAGUA DRIVE have any available units?
11976 INAGUA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11976 INAGUA DRIVE have?
Some of 11976 INAGUA DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11976 INAGUA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11976 INAGUA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11976 INAGUA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11976 INAGUA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 11976 INAGUA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11976 INAGUA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11976 INAGUA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11976 INAGUA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11976 INAGUA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11976 INAGUA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11976 INAGUA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11976 INAGUA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11976 INAGUA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11976 INAGUA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
