Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:45 AM

11931 LAZIO LANE

11931 Lazio Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11931 Lazio Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
conference room
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
VILLAGE WALK BEAUTY!!!! - Welcome home to this 3 bedroom executive-style home. Huge tiled Gathering Room, a separate formal dining room / den right off of the gourmet-style kitchen. Separate laundry room with countertop, sink and cabinets; front load washer and dryer are included. This home is ideal for entertaining. Brick paved driveway with a two-car garage. This home also features an OVERSIZED screened patio with a direct view of the lake. This is a must see!!!

Move-in fees:
Applications are per adult
First full month due at move in
Holding Deposit equal to one month
AC filter program is $15/month (mandatory)
Liability insurance required
Admin fee - $250 (Due at move-in)

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (321) 895-9374 or email lazi11931@rent.dynasty.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4072686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11931 LAZIO LANE have any available units?
11931 LAZIO LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11931 LAZIO LANE have?
Some of 11931 LAZIO LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11931 LAZIO LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11931 LAZIO LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11931 LAZIO LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11931 LAZIO LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 11931 LAZIO LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11931 LAZIO LANE offers parking.
Does 11931 LAZIO LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11931 LAZIO LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11931 LAZIO LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11931 LAZIO LANE has a pool.
Does 11931 LAZIO LANE have accessible units?
No, 11931 LAZIO LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11931 LAZIO LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11931 LAZIO LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
