11931 LAZIO LANE

Amenities
VILLAGE WALK BEAUTY!!!! - Welcome home to this 3 bedroom executive-style home. Huge tiled Gathering Room, a separate formal dining room / den right off of the gourmet-style kitchen. Separate laundry room with countertop, sink and cabinets; front load washer and dryer are included. This home is ideal for entertaining. Brick paved driveway with a two-car garage. This home also features an OVERSIZED screened patio with a direct view of the lake. This is a must see!!!
Move-in fees:
Applications are per adult
First full month due at move in
Holding Deposit equal to one month
AC filter program is $15/month (mandatory)
Liability insurance required
Admin fee - $250 (Due at move-in)
For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (321) 895-9374 or email lazi11931@rent.dynasty.com.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4072686)