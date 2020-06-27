All apartments in Orlando
11924 FIORE DRIVE
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

11924 FIORE DRIVE

11924 Fiore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11924 Fiore Drive, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Located few minutes of Lake Nona Medical City, this 3-bedroom, 2-bath Villa is packed with exceptional features and offers a maintenance-free lifestyle. INTERNET and CABLE (Bright House Networks) Through the HOA, LAWN CARE,GYM and Recreational areas included with the rent. Inside of this beautiful Community there is a GAS STATION,MINI-SUPERMARKET,DELI and PIZZA Place face to the Pool, Party and Conference Room,LIBRARY,HAIR SALON,DRY CLEANER,AND SPA. The floor plan includes ceramic tile throughout (with carpet in the bedrooms), 3 spacious bedrooms including master bedroom with generously sized closets. Kitchen includes stainless appliances with solid surface counter-tops. Village Walk is a 24-hour guarded and gated community complete with a town center, fitness center, two community pools, tennis courts, and paved biking and walking trails that meander around lovely lakes and bridges. Must see to fully appreciate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

