11924 FIORE DRIVE

Located few minutes of Lake Nona Medical City, this 3-bedroom, 2-bath Villa is packed with exceptional features and offers a maintenance-free lifestyle. INTERNET and CABLE (Bright House Networks) Through the HOA, LAWN CARE,GYM and Recreational areas included with the rent. Inside of this beautiful Community there is a GAS STATION,MINI-SUPERMARKET,DELI and PIZZA Place face to the Pool, Party and Conference Room,LIBRARY,HAIR SALON,DRY CLEANER,AND SPA. The floor plan includes ceramic tile throughout (with carpet in the bedrooms), 3 spacious bedrooms including master bedroom with generously sized closets. Kitchen includes stainless appliances with solid surface counter-tops. Village Walk is a 24-hour guarded and gated community complete with a town center, fitness center, two community pools, tennis courts, and paved biking and walking trails that meander around lovely lakes and bridges. Must see to fully appreciate