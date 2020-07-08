11915 LAZIO LANE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking pool garage tennis court

Arriving to your home you'll be greeted by tropical landscaping, a tiled roof and warm lighting. This exquisite 3 bed 2 bath with office, oakmount floor plan, has an inviting living area with a tranquil waterfront view. Inside there is an abundance of natural light that fills the space highlighting the gorgeous design, open floor plan and grand ceilings throughout the home. The kitchen charms you with granite counter tops with bar area, maple cabinetry, custom tile work, upgraded GE appliances. All main living areas are tiled while the bedrooms are carpeted with upgraded padding allowing a luxurious feeling while walking around. The master bedroom offers a newly updated master shower and its own private back yard access with a water view. Village Walk in Lake Nona is a gated community with a 24-hour gate guard, just minutes from the Medical City. Enjoy maintenance free living & endless amenities, including: town center by the water, recreation center, gas station and deli, a heated resort- style swimming pool, lap pool, tennis courts, fitness center, basketball courts and miles of bridges walking paths along waterways.*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home with approval and non-refundable pet fee.