11854 Nautica Drive

Location

11854 Nautica Drive, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
11854 Nautica Drive Available 07/01/20 Deluxe 4/3 Town House at the Main Street of Village Walk - Deluxe town house at the main street of Village Walk; only two miles from Medical City. This four bedroom, three-bath property is packed with exceptional features and offers a maintenance-free lifestyle. Internet and cable from, alarm system, lawn care, gym and recreational areas are included with the rent. Inside this beautiful community is a gas station, mini supermarket, deli and pizza place that faces the pool, a party and conference room, library, hair salon, Art Studio, and spa. The property itself includes ceramic tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. It has four bedrooms total with a master bedroom containing generously sized by design closets, and a master bathroom with his & hers vanities, separate shower and bathtub. In addition, there is a screened patio with cover area with ceiling fan, 2-car garage, and a wall vacuum system. Village Walk is a 24-hour guarded and gated community complete with a town center, fitness center, two community pools, tennis courts, and paved biking and walking trails that meander around lovely lakes and and bridges. Must see to appreciate this beautiful property.

Call today for an appointment to view: (407) 492-2832 or email lauraalves2010@gmail.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3257366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11854 Nautica Drive have any available units?
11854 Nautica Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11854 Nautica Drive have?
Some of 11854 Nautica Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11854 Nautica Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11854 Nautica Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11854 Nautica Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11854 Nautica Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 11854 Nautica Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11854 Nautica Drive offers parking.
Does 11854 Nautica Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11854 Nautica Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11854 Nautica Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11854 Nautica Drive has a pool.
Does 11854 Nautica Drive have accessible units?
No, 11854 Nautica Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11854 Nautica Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11854 Nautica Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
