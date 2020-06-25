Amenities

11854 Nautica Drive Available 07/01/20 Deluxe 4/3 Town House at the Main Street of Village Walk - Deluxe town house at the main street of Village Walk; only two miles from Medical City. This four bedroom, three-bath property is packed with exceptional features and offers a maintenance-free lifestyle. Internet and cable from, alarm system, lawn care, gym and recreational areas are included with the rent. Inside this beautiful community is a gas station, mini supermarket, deli and pizza place that faces the pool, a party and conference room, library, hair salon, Art Studio, and spa. The property itself includes ceramic tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. It has four bedrooms total with a master bedroom containing generously sized by design closets, and a master bathroom with his & hers vanities, separate shower and bathtub. In addition, there is a screened patio with cover area with ceiling fan, 2-car garage, and a wall vacuum system. Village Walk is a 24-hour guarded and gated community complete with a town center, fitness center, two community pools, tennis courts, and paved biking and walking trails that meander around lovely lakes and and bridges. Must see to appreciate this beautiful property.



Call today for an appointment to view: (407) 492-2832 or email lauraalves2010@gmail.com.



No Pets Allowed



