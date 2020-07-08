Amenities

11827 Barletta Drive Available 01/16/19 Villagewalk At Lake Nona Executive 3 Bedrm Home (See Terms) -

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; Verifiable satisfactory rental references, no evictions/criminal background/credit score less than 500. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf



SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, Insufficient Income, Unsatisfactory rental references, Felonies, un-discharged Bankruptcies, Unqualified occupants, Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants



Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

AVAILABLE: January 16, 2019



***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1,999.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $2,099.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $2,099.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***



Price: $1999/mo

11827 Barletta Drive

Orlando, Florida 32827

Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management

Future Tenants: 407-641-5782



Subdivision: Villagewalk At Lake Nona

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Property Sub Type: Single Family Home

Square Ft: 2211

Year Built: 2011



*Resort style subdivision with LOTS of great amenities

*The HOA package (available to Tenants for no charge) is worth over $300 per month

*Priced low, call now!

*2 car garage

*Brick pavered driveway

*Front porch

*Pond view

*Lush landscaping

*Screened in patio

*Huge upstairs bonus room

*Master bedroom downstairs

*Master bath-separate shower/tub

*His/Her sinks in master bath

*Granite countertops

*42" cabinets

*Eat in kitchen

*Upgraded kitchen

*10 ft ceilings

*Ceramic tile flooring

*Carpet throughout

*Upgraded Tile in wet areas

*Alarm monitoring INCLUDED

*High speed internet INCLUDED

*Basic cable TV INCLUDED

*COMMUNITY CENTER WITH MEETING ROOMS

*COMMUNITY HAS A 24 HOUR GUARD GATE

*COMMUNITY POOL

*COMMUNITY PLAYGROUND

*COMMUNITY BASKETBALL COURTS

*COMMUNITY TENNIS COURTS

*COMMUNITY FITNESS CENTER

*COMMUNITY LAP POOL

*COMMUNTIY STORES

*JUST 25 MINUTES To Downtown Orlando

*JUST 5 MINUTES To The Airport

*CONVENIENT To: 417, 528

*CONVENIENT To: Major roads, shopping, schools

*JUST 20 MINUTES To Walt Disney World

*JUST 5 MINUTES To Medical City

*Stainless steel appliances INCLUDED

*Blinds INCLUDED

*Sorry, No Students

*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info

*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.

*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.

*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

*AVAILABLE: January 16, 2019



DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From FL-417 Toll S, Take Lake Nona Blvd to Barletta Dr, Turn right onto Narcoossee Rd, Turn left onto Lake Nona Blvd, Turn left onto Nautica Dr, Take the 2nd right onto Upper Villagewalk Cir, Turn left onto Barletta Dr.



Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).



All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.



(RLNE3205312)