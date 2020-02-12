All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:28 PM

111-1 WASHINGTON STREET

111-1 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

111-1 Washington Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Thornton Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Live, Work, Play....Luxury High-rise Community, located in the Heart of Downtown Orlando. Aspire provides walkability to the Central Business District, Thornton Park, Uptown and Lake Eola. Residents appreciate local amenities such as Orlando Magic Games, Solar Bears Games, Orlando City Soccer Games, Performing Arts, Museums, Theaters, Restaurants, Rooftop Lounges, Cafes, Coffee Shops, an Urban Grocer, Parks, Festivals, Free Bus Services, Car & Bike Shares, Light Rail and much more. Aspire Boast the most Dramatic Rooftop Amenities located on the 29th floor, enjoying a resort pool, hot tub, fitness center and Summer Kitchen with Stunning Panoramic Skyline Views, Overlooking Downtown Orlando & Lake Eola Rooftop Pool & Hot Tub with Skyline Views 29th Floor Resident Lounge Fitness Center Controlled Building Access Secured Parking Office Space & Retail Space Onsite Storage Stainless Appliances, Washer & Dryers Granite Counter Tops 10 FT Ceilings Floor to Ceiling Glass Balconies & Terraces

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111-1 WASHINGTON STREET have any available units?
111-1 WASHINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 111-1 WASHINGTON STREET have?
Some of 111-1 WASHINGTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111-1 WASHINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
111-1 WASHINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111-1 WASHINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 111-1 WASHINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 111-1 WASHINGTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 111-1 WASHINGTON STREET offers parking.
Does 111-1 WASHINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111-1 WASHINGTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111-1 WASHINGTON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 111-1 WASHINGTON STREET has a pool.
Does 111-1 WASHINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 111-1 WASHINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 111-1 WASHINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111-1 WASHINGTON STREET has units with dishwashers.

