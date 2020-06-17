All apartments in Orlando
Orlando, FL
10402 EASTPARK LAKE DRIVE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:54 AM

10402 EASTPARK LAKE DRIVE

10402 Eastpark Lake Drive
Location

10402 Eastpark Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32832
East Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great house w/ conversation view in the desirable Lake Nona area. 4 bed/2 bath with 2-car garage one-story home. 1 pending application. Open floor plan with family room and large living room. All appliances included brand new range, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Two-way split bedrooms, master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub, and shower. Large Florida Room overlooking a peaceful conversation view. Great location, easy access to 417, 528 and the Airport, minutes to Lake Nona Medical City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10402 EASTPARK LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
10402 EASTPARK LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 10402 EASTPARK LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 10402 EASTPARK LAKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10402 EASTPARK LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10402 EASTPARK LAKE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10402 EASTPARK LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10402 EASTPARK LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 10402 EASTPARK LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10402 EASTPARK LAKE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 10402 EASTPARK LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10402 EASTPARK LAKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10402 EASTPARK LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10402 EASTPARK LAKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10402 EASTPARK LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10402 EASTPARK LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10402 EASTPARK LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10402 EASTPARK LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
