10402 EASTPARK LAKE DRIVE

Great house w/ conversation view in the desirable Lake Nona area. 4 bed/2 bath with 2-car garage one-story home. 1 pending application. Open floor plan with family room and large living room. All appliances included brand new range, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Two-way split bedrooms, master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub, and shower. Large Florida Room overlooking a peaceful conversation view. Great location, easy access to 417, 528 and the Airport, minutes to Lake Nona Medical City.