10071 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:35 PM

10071 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE

10071 Shadow Creek Drive · (407) 574-2562
Location

10071 Shadow Creek Drive, Orlando, FL 32832
LaVina

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1865 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful home is located in a Gated community. Backs on to water and conservation - Enjoy the Serenity and Peace. Close to Lake Nona Medical City. Triple A schools in the area. Paradise for golfers. Highly desirable area. Complete house 'Painted'. Brand new laminate vinyl installed. The interior is spacious offering formal living and dining rooms, family room and 4 good sized bedrooms, separate laundry room and double car garage. Direct View of water and conservation from Kitchen, family room, Master bedroom and 2nd bedroom. Partial view of water from 3rd and 4th bedroom. Unobstructed view from your backyard of the beautiful skyline as you back right on to the water, also offers a good cross breeze right through the house, saving on your newly installed A/C and electric bill. Enjoy cool nights on your backyard patio under the stars in a cottage like setting atmosphere.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10071 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
10071 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 10071 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 10071 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10071 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10071 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10071 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10071 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 10071 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10071 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 10071 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10071 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10071 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10071 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10071 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10071 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10071 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10071 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
