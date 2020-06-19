10071 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful home is located in a Gated community. Backs on to water and conservation - Enjoy the Serenity and Peace. Close to Lake Nona Medical City. Triple A schools in the area. Paradise for golfers. Highly desirable area. Complete house 'Painted'. Brand new laminate vinyl installed. The interior is spacious offering formal living and dining rooms, family room and 4 good sized bedrooms, separate laundry room and double car garage. Direct View of water and conservation from Kitchen, family room, Master bedroom and 2nd bedroom. Partial view of water from 3rd and 4th bedroom. Unobstructed view from your backyard of the beautiful skyline as you back right on to the water, also offers a good cross breeze right through the house, saving on your newly installed A/C and electric bill. Enjoy cool nights on your backyard patio under the stars in a cottage like setting atmosphere.