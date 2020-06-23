10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE

Amenities

If you crave tall ceilings, raw, beautifully textured surfaces, and a certain industrial je ne sais quoi, then this New York style loft is for you, and located in the heart of Thornton Park District in Downtown Orlando next to Lake Eola. This is a two-level 4 bedroom/ 4 bathroom condominium. Each level has a private entry. The bottom level has one bedroom and ensuite bathroom, full-kitchen, laundry closet, living / dining room and private balcony, which is great for guests/in-law suite; then, large spiral staircase to the top level which features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, den/office space with a built-in desk, full kitchen, laundry closet, private balcony with a living and a great room. Both kitchens and bathrooms are updated and have granite counters. This condo includes two assigned and covered parking spaces. It can be rented partially, or fullly furnished. Ask for price.