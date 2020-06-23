All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE
Last updated December 20 2019 at 12:35 AM

10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE

10 N Summerlin Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Eola
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10 N Summerlin Ave, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
If you crave tall ceilings, raw, beautifully textured surfaces, and a certain industrial je ne sais quoi, then this New York style loft is for you, and located in the heart of Thornton Park District in Downtown Orlando next to Lake Eola. This is a two-level 4 bedroom/ 4 bathroom condominium. Each level has a private entry. The bottom level has one bedroom and ensuite bathroom, full-kitchen, laundry closet, living / dining room and private balcony, which is great for guests/in-law suite; then, large spiral staircase to the top level which features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, den/office space with a built-in desk, full kitchen, laundry closet, private balcony with a living and a great room. Both kitchens and bathrooms are updated and have granite counters. This condo includes two assigned and covered parking spaces. It can be rented partially, or fullly furnished. Ask for price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE have any available units?
10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE have?
Some of 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Concord Court at Creative Village
661 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd
Orlando, FL 32819
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach