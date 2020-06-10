All apartments in North Miami
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:44 AM

1805 Sans Souci Blvd

1805 Sans Souci Boulevard · (954) 880-2550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1805 Sans Souci Boulevard, North Miami, FL 33181
Sans Souci Estates

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
elevator
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN NORTH MIAMI, MINUTES TO BAY HARBOR..WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, FIU NORTH CAMPUS, BARRY UNIVERSITY, JOHNSON AND WALES, AVENTURA, & MUCH MORE....AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Sans Souci Blvd have any available units?
1805 Sans Souci Blvd has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1805 Sans Souci Blvd have?
Some of 1805 Sans Souci Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Sans Souci Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Sans Souci Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Sans Souci Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1805 Sans Souci Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami.
Does 1805 Sans Souci Blvd offer parking?
No, 1805 Sans Souci Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1805 Sans Souci Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Sans Souci Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Sans Souci Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1805 Sans Souci Blvd has a pool.
Does 1805 Sans Souci Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1805 Sans Souci Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Sans Souci Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 Sans Souci Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 Sans Souci Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1805 Sans Souci Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
