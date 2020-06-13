130 Apartments for rent in North Miami, FL with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
35 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,070
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Biscayne Landing
19 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,885
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sans Souci Estates
5 Units Available
Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with spacious floor plans, oversized closets, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Common amenities include a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, and on-site laundry. Seven minutes from Florida International University.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 6 at 07:44pm
Keystone Point
3 Units Available
Forest Place
1600 NE 135th St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1200 sqft
This property is a short drive to Aventura Mall and the Bal Harbour Shops. On-site amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community. Units feature a full range of appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
13499 Biscayne Blvd
13499 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1 bedroom and 1.5 bath, right off of Biscayne Blvd. When you walk in, you'll find a half bath right to the left and your kitchen just to the right.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside-Sunkist Grove
1 Unit Available
1015 NW 130th Street
1015 Northwest 130th Street, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1534 sqft
Charming North Miami Home Featuring Screened Patio Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
12125 NE 11th Ct
12125 Northeast 11th Court, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX REMODELED, CENTRALLY LOCATED, LARGE PRIVATE BACKYARD, OPEN KITCHEN, TILE ALL OVER, CLOSE TO BISCAYNE PARK, WHOLE FOODS, SHOPS, HIGHWAYS, BEACHES AND MORE!!!, MOVE IN NOW!!!!, SAME DAY APPROVAL!!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
13655 NE 10th Ave
13655 Northeast 10th Avenue, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Secure building, 2 bed 1 bath, 3rd floor unit. Located in the heart of North Miami Beach, large walk-in closets, tile throughout, good size rooms, balcony, pool. Walk to buses, schools, shopping near by.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Sans Souci Estates
1 Unit Available
1800 SANS SOUCI BL
1800 Sans Souci Boulevard, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Wonderful location! Beautifully upgraded 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment on first floor with private balcony, across the tennis court. It features open floor plan, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
2640 NE 135th St
2640 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
PRIME LOCATION NEAR FIU AND BARRY UNIVERSITY, NEXT TO ONE OF THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BAYFRONT NATURE TRAILS IN MIAMI, VERY WELL MAINTANED BUILDING, SWIMMING POOL OVERLOOKING THE CANAL, THIS CONDO HAS UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS, BALCONY FACING THE PARK,

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1991 NE 123rd St
1991 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
Amazing 2 bedroom townhouse with a patio and access to the canal. Only a few minutes away from the ocean and all of the activities. Close to shops, including Whole Foods, school, restaurants and 7 minutes drive from Aventura Mall.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
Biscayne Landing
1 Unit Available
14951 Royal Oak Lane
14951 Royal Oaks Lane, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1967 sqft
14951 Royal Oak Lane Apt #209, North Miami, FL 33181 - 3 BR 3 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 05/29/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
1475 Northeast 125th Terrace
1475 Northeast 125th Terrace, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1475 Northeast 125th Terrace, North Miami, FL 33161 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sandra Metta, MBRG, (786) 523-3023. Available from: 05/19/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Sans Souci Estates
1 Unit Available
1805 Sans Souci Blvd
1805 Sans Souci Boulevard, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN NORTH MIAMI, MINUTES TO BAY HARBOR..WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, FIU NORTH CAMPUS, BARRY UNIVERSITY, JOHNSON AND WALES, AVENTURA, & MUCH MORE....AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020

1 of 79

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Keystone Point
1 Unit Available
13155 Ixora Ct
13155 Ixora Court, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront apartment, Nice apartment, excellent view at the canal, 1 bed,1 1/2 bath, first floor, open balcony, covered parking, heated pool, gym, sauna, party room, close to FIU and Johnson and Wales University, close to the best restaurants...

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
12890 NE 8th Ave
12890 Northeast 8th Avenue, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Beautiful and Comfortable large 1/1 completely remodeled, kitchen with granite countertop and backsplash and new brands appliances, tile floors, modern bathroom, large closets, central A / C, blinds, balcony, Laundry Facilty, 1 parking space large,

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
2450 NE 135th St
2450 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Enjoy the refreshing bay breeze and stunning water views from your balcony and from all rooms/windows. Beautifully upgraded 2bed/2bath corner unit with Amazing Biscayne Bay and city views.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
2500 NE 135th St
2500 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1073 sqft
Breathtaking, unobstructed water and skyline views from sunrise to sunset! This bright and modern, 2 bedroom/2 bath unit features a large balcony, high impact windows and sliding doors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 renovated

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
12426 W Dixie Hwy
12426 West Dixie Highway, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Calling all ARTIST and anyone looking for a legal LIVE/WORK SPACE in the heart of North Miami's business and entertainment district! You will love the high ceilings, original hardwood floors and loads of natural light flooding this 1/1 plus den!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
1470 NE 125th Ter
1470 Northeast 125th Terrace, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come fall in love with this charming unit located in North Miami! This 1 bed & 2 bath features a spacious floor plan, updated kitchen, ceramic & carpet floors throughout & formal dining area.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
479 NE 129th St
479 Northeast 129th Street, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
5 Bedrooms
Ask
One of the bigger homes in Griffing Estates, this home is centrally located in Miami. South Beach and Aventura Mall is 15-20 minutes away. There is a neighborhood Publix within a 5 minute walking distance.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Sans Souci Estates
1 Unit Available
11855 NE 19th Dr
11855 Northeast 19th Drive, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing opportunity to lease large one-bedroom unit at Sutton Condo. This spacious unit offers one full bath plus an additional half bath.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Sans Souci Estates
1 Unit Available
11450 N Bayshore Dr
11450 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Water, water but NO ACCESS to water. Fabulous Wide Bay views and Downtown Miami in “Sans Souci Estates” gated community across from Bay Harbor Islands. Always a breeze from this South Exposure.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
13515 NE 24th Ct
13515 Northeast 24th Court, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Immaculate 3 B/R, 2.5 B/A Townhouse Corner end unit. Easily the best Townhouse in Arch-Creek. Wood floors throughout. Excellent Restaurants / Shops / Aventura mall. Gulfstream Casino and shops.
City Guide for North Miami, FL

North Miami is a very pleasant small city that is located about ten miles from Miami.

Having trouble with Craigslist North Miami? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in North Miami, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Miami renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

