apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:01 AM
194 Apartments for rent in North Miami, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
10 Units Available
Central North Miami
Biscayne
1490 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
950 sqft
This community features two swimming pools, a tennis court, a gym and a jacuzzi for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances. A variety of retail and shopping options are available along Biscayne Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
$
19 Units Available
Biscayne Landing
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
33 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Sans Souci Estates
Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with spacious floor plans, oversized closets, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Common amenities include a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, and on-site laundry. Seven minutes from Florida International University.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 3 at 05:33pm
5 Units Available
Keystone Point
Forest Place
1600 NE 135th St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1200 sqft
This property is a short drive to Aventura Mall and the Bal Harbour Shops. On-site amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community. Units feature a full range of appliances.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Keystone Point
2243 Bayview Lane
2243 Bayview Lane, North Miami, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2875 sqft
Renovated home on the water in the gated community of Keystone Point. The five bedrooms include a mother-in-law suite with separate entrance and walk-in closet.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Keystone Point
12640 Ixora Rd
12640 Ixora Road, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2200 sqft
Fabulous Modern 3/2 Pool Home! - Property Id: 315144 Simply fabulous UNFURNISHED three bedroom two bath home with pool! Complete renovation! New kitchen, new bathrooms, beautiful flooring, new central AC.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
11610 N. bayshore Drive 3C
11610 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Unit 3C Available 08/01/20 Luxury Condo east of Biscyane North Miami Florida - Property Id: 310634 Pet Friendly Apartment on Private Cul de Sac luxurious and quiet includes: Private Balcony Gated Assigned parking Washer and Dryer in your own
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
175 NE 127th Street
175 Northeast 127th Street, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1325 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westside-Sunkist Grove
1015 NW 130th Street
1015 Northwest 130th Street, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1534 sqft
Charming North Miami Home Featuring Screened Patio Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,534 square feet.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Arch Creek East
2350 NE 135 ST
2350 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COME LIVE IN THIS GREAT 1/1 APARTMENT LOCATED IN NORTH MIAMI CLOSE TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, BEACH AND MUCH MORE!! BUILDING FEAUTURES GREAT POOL AND GYM! VERY SECURE BUILDING
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Arch Creek East
13499 Biscayne Blvd
13499 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1 bedroom and 1.5 bath, right off of Biscayne Blvd. When you walk in, you'll find a half bath right to the left and your kitchen just to the right.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
1725 NE 116th Rd
1725 Northeast 116th Road, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
updated one bedroom apt. in prestigious Sans Souci apt. has new electric range oven-new water heater-2 new wall a/cs close to shopping-banks-Bal Harbor-Aventura.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
13455 NE 10th Ave
13455 Northeast 10th Avenue, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
VERY NICE 2 BEDS APARTMENT LAUNDRY FACILITY, COVERED PARQUING AND POOL
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
12890 NE 8th Ave
12890 Northeast 8th Avenue, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Beautiful and Comfortable large 1/1 completely remodeled, kitchen with granite countertop and backsplash and new brands appliances, tile floors, modern bathroom, large closets, central A / C, blinds, balcony, Laundry Facilty, 1 parking space large,
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Keystone Point
12925 Ixora Rd
12925 Ixora Road, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Water front home situated on deep canal with sea wall, direct bay access with no fix bridge, 75ft one water with dock. Brand new addition master bedroom + master bath + 2 walking closet, porcelain floor.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Keystone Point
13155 Ixora Ct
13155 Ixora Court, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very well located 1/1 remodeled, section 8 available
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
1885 NE 121st St
1885 Northeast 121st Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1180 sqft
UPDATED UNIT, CENTRAL A/C. EVERYTHING perfect, CORNER 1/1 and 1/2 ALL TILED unit 5 minutes from Bal Harbour and TO THE BEACH!!!, and 1 min from Biscayne, tennis courts, parking, the best location. CORNER1/1 ALL TILED - READY TO MOVE IN.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
1470 NE 123rd Street Unit A209
1470 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1182 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO WITH A LOT OF LIGHT AND HUGE PRIVATE BALCONY. LARGE BEDROOMS WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS, TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT, OPEN KITCHEN TO DINING AND LIVING ROOM, BIG BATHROOMS, GREAT SUNLIGHT THROUGH BIG WINDOWS.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 11:53am
1 Unit Available
Arch Creek East
2020 Northeast 135th Street
2020 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL 33181 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 11:53am
1 Unit Available
Arch Creek East
2000 Northeast 135th Street
2000 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
963 sqft
Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL 33181 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 11:53am
1 Unit Available
Arch Creek East
2640 Northeast 135th Street
2640 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1010 sqft
640 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL 33181 - 2 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. 2 bedroom, 1.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Arch Creek East
1955 NE 135th St
1955 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
This charming 1 bedroom apartment is turn key and ready to move in. It is located within 5 minutes of the bay, walking distance to a state park, marina, and shops. Amenities include a pool, sundeck, and lounge area.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
11930 N Bayshore Dr
11930 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1181 sqft
Absolutely Gorgeous, Fully Remodeled 2-Bed, 2-Bath Residence with Direct Bay Views.
