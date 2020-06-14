112 Apartments for rent in North Miami, FL with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Miami renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
Biscayne Landing
18 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,905
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
38 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,070
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
13215 NE 6th Ave
13215 Northeast 6th Avenue, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
668 sqft
SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH UNIT ON 1ST FLOOR WITH LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. APPLIANCES REPLACED ABOUT 2 YEARS AGO. UPDATED BATHROOM. WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT UNIT.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
1955 NE 135th St
1955 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
This charming 1 bedroom apartment is turn key and ready to move in. It is located within 5 minutes of the bay, walking distance to a state park, marina, and shops. Amenities include a pool, sundeck, and lounge area.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
14325 NE 8th Ave
14325 Northeast 8th Avenue, North Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Fully furnished and updated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom pool home. Home features hardwood floors, a huge pool, fire place, updated bathrooms, impact windows, new HVAC system, laundry room, and tons of space! Enjoy this home short term. Call for details.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
12426 W Dixie Hwy
12426 West Dixie Highway, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Calling all ARTIST and anyone looking for a legal LIVE/WORK SPACE in the heart of North Miami's business and entertainment district! You will love the high ceilings, original hardwood floors and loads of natural light flooding this 1/1 plus den!

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
13515 NE 24th Ct
13515 Northeast 24th Court, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Immaculate 3 B/R, 2.5 B/A Townhouse Corner end unit. Easily the best Townhouse in Arch-Creek. Wood floors throughout. Excellent Restaurants / Shops / Aventura mall. Gulfstream Casino and shops.
Results within 1 mile of North Miami
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
1150 99th St
1150 99th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
WELL-KEPT 2 BED, 2 BATH CONDO IN BAY HARBOR ISLANDS. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, WITH LARGE CLOSETS, MARBLE FINISH IN BATHS AND JACUZZI TUB IN GUEST BATH. GORGEOUS GRANITE COUNTER TOP KITCHEN. WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Western Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
16590 NE 26th Ave
16590 Northeast 26th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautifully updated 3BR/2BA (3rd room can be used as room or den/office) condo on the Intracoastal just south of Aventura. Gorgeous water views throughout unit. Kitchen & bathroom feature Quarts countertops.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
237 Bal Cross Dr
237 Bal Cross Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
7 Bedrooms
$34,000
EXCLUSIVE BAL HARBOUR VILLAGE-GATED COMMUNITY.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
1085 98th St
1085 98th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Studio
$1,125
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large studio, recently painted, wood floors, full kitchen, ready to move in. Rated A schools, close to beaches and Bay Harbor Shops, close to restaurants. Please submit offer with application, credit report and pay stubs

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Haulover Park
1 Unit Available
16001 Collins Ave
16001 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,300
2327 sqft
Gorgeous unit with amazing ocean and city views ready for seasonal or yearly lease at prestigious Trump Tower I. Enjoy a truly luxurious lifestyle...

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
11217 NE 8th Ct
11217 Northeast 8th Court, Biscayne Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Cozy cottage with warmth and charm features an updated kitchen with stainless appliances, hardwood floors throughout. Fireplace, combination living and dining. Great neighborhood of Biscayne Park.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
17145 N Bay Rd
17145 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1/1 with washer/dryer all wood floors assigned cover parking, walk to beach and shops. pets ok

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
1155 NE 113th St
1155 Northeast 113th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
Brand new redone, roof, plumbing, bathrooms, kitchens, central A/C, impact windows and flooring; this 3 bedroom 1 full bath unit has been completely remodeled from top to bottom! Porcelain floors through, wood floors in the room complimented by a

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
11143 NE 8 Ave
11143 Northeast 8th Avenue, Biscayne Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
Desirable Biscayne Park, three-bedroom, two customized bathrooms. A real beauty. Architectural features,Original wood floors, formal dining and cute sun room/family room facing a Large 10,000 sq.ft. lot with lots of greenery and privacy.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
733 NE 118 Street
733 Northeast 118th Street, Biscayne Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
ART DECO HOUSE FRONT, 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, FAMILY ROOM, LAUNDRY, WOOD FLOORS. DESIGNER DECORATOR IN BISCAYNE PARK, VERY COZY AND FRIENDLY NEIBOORHOOD.CENTRALLY LOCATED TO THE MAJOR ROADS, CLOSE TO BEACH, MALL, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS, HIGHWAYS.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9110 W Bay Harbor Dr
9110 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Amazing opportunity to rent 1 Bed 1 Bath on the water.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10178 Collins Ave
10178 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Spectacular and spacious 1B | 1B totally redone in the exclusive City of Bal Harbour. Unit has been renovated with a classic beach design, ceramic-wood floor, california closet, quartz kitchen counter-tops, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3010 Marcos Dr
3010 Marcos Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy your unobstructed water view over Maule Lake with ocean access, 1/1 in Point East 55 or over development (one tenant must be 55 and no children under 18), new wood floors, fully equiped kitchen, fully renovated bathroom, available unfurnished

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
1560 NE 159 St
1560 Northeast 159th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in North Miami Beach.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
350 NE 107 Street
350 NE 107th St, Miami Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Great opportunity to own a Miami Shores gem with a Corner Double Lot ;15,000 SF with a large pool and Jacuzzi that's perfect for entertaining; Beautiful greenery all around the outside. Walk into beautiful terrazzo & wood floors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Williams Island
1 Unit Available
2800 Island Blvd
2800 Island Boulevard, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
FANTASTIC SOUTHEAST VIEWS OF INTRACOASTAL FROM THIS FULLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN UNIT IN WILLIAMS ISLAND. BRAND NEW GLASS BALCONIES PROVIDE A CLEAR AND UNBOSTRUCTED VIEWS.
City Guide for North Miami, FL

North Miami is a very pleasant small city that is located about ten miles from Miami.

Having trouble with Craigslist North Miami? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in North Miami, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Miami renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

