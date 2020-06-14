/
1 bedroom apartments
323 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Miami, FL
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
750 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Sans Souci Estates
Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
Modern homes with spacious floor plans, oversized closets, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Common amenities include a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, and on-site laundry. Seven minutes from Florida International University.
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,905
701 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Central North Miami
1777 Venice Lane
1777 Venice Lane, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
572 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Waterfront Furnished - Property Id: 291521 Waterfront unit, bring your kayak or paddle board. Enjoy the great natural habitat. Stone floors, granite countertops, full kitchen with microwave and dishwasher.
Arch Creek East
13499 Biscayne Blvd
13499 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
740 sqft
Gorgeous 1 bedroom and 1.5 bath, right off of Biscayne Blvd. When you walk in, you'll find a half bath right to the left and your kitchen just to the right.
Central North Miami
1470 NE 123rd St
1470 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
782 sqft
unbeatable location of this 1/1 unit with ample spaces in a greatly maintained building. Pool and amenities call today!
Arch Creek East
2000 NE 135th St
2000 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
806 sqft
Impeccable one bedroom in the sought after Keystone Towers. Quite views of the canal. Convenient location close to schools, shopping, great restaurants. Short drive to the ocean, midtown Aventura Mall and Downtown Miami.
Sans Souci Estates
1855 Northeast 121st Street
1855 Northeast 121st Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
974 sqft
1855 Northeast 121st Street Apt #30, North Miami, FL 33181 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.
Sans Souci Estates
1800 SANS SOUCI BL
1800 Sans Souci Boulevard, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Wonderful location! Beautifully upgraded 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment on first floor with private balcony, across the tennis court. It features open floor plan, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop.
Arch Creek East
2020 NE 135th St
2020 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
807 sqft
This gorgeous and nicely renovated unit is overlooking to the Keystone Canal. The units has a very comfortable layout. The building is well managed. Boat Dock spaces maybe available for rent for residents.
Central North Miami
13215 NE 6th Ave
13215 Northeast 6th Avenue, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
668 sqft
SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH UNIT ON 1ST FLOOR WITH LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. APPLIANCES REPLACED ABOUT 2 YEARS AGO. UPDATED BATHROOM. WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT UNIT.
Arch Creek East
2350 NE 135th St
2350 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
723 sqft
Beautiful condo, amazing views, completely remodeled and ready for you to experience Miami living at its finest! Condo has the option to a 30 ft boat dock, covered parking, guest parking inside the building, pool, sauna, gym.
2185 NE 123rd St
2185 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
631 sqft
Great Bulding, Near Shopping Center. Great unit.
Central North Miami
1475 Northeast 125th Terrace
1475 Northeast 125th Terrace, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
623 sqft
1475 Northeast 125th Terrace, North Miami, FL 33161 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sandra Metta, MBRG, (786) 523-3023. Available from: 05/19/2020. No pets allowed.
Arch Creek East
1955 NE 135th St
1955 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
This charming 1 bedroom apartment is turn key and ready to move in. It is located within 5 minutes of the bay, walking distance to a state park, marina, and shops. Amenities include a pool, sundeck, and lounge area.
Sans Souci Estates
1805 Sans Souci Blvd
1805 Sans Souci Boulevard, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN NORTH MIAMI, MINUTES TO BAY HARBOR..WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, FIU NORTH CAMPUS, BARRY UNIVERSITY, JOHNSON AND WALES, AVENTURA, & MUCH MORE....AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020
Central North Miami
1465 NE 123rd St
1465 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Great Location North Miami...Gated community. Update unit..New Appliances. Land lord is going to put curtains. 1 Bedroom Plus Den 1 Bathroom Assigned covered Parking.
Central North Miami
13700 NE 6th Ave
13700 Northeast 6th Avenue, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Very Nice apartament for Rent... Amazing location. Ready to move in... Sent the ofert now!!! Association takes 2 weeks for approbal.
Keystone Point
13155 Ixora Ct
13155 Ixora Court, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
814 sqft
Waterfront apartment, Nice apartment, excellent view at the canal, 1 bed,1 1/2 bath, first floor, open balcony, covered parking, heated pool, gym, sauna, party room, close to FIU and Johnson and Wales University, close to the best restaurants...
Central North Miami
12890 NE 8th Ave
12890 Northeast 8th Avenue, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Beautiful and Comfortable large 1/1 completely remodeled, kitchen with granite countertop and backsplash and new brands appliances, tile floors, modern bathroom, large closets, central A / C, blinds, balcony, Laundry Facilty, 1 parking space large,
Central North Miami
12920 North East 16th Avenue
12920 NE 16th Ave, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
This is truly a great unit well situated in a well maintained fourplex in North Miami where you will enjoy serene and peaceful living with easy access to public transportation and close to shops and entertainment.
Central North Miami
12426 W Dixie Hwy
12426 West Dixie Highway, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Calling all ARTIST and anyone looking for a legal LIVE/WORK SPACE in the heart of North Miami's business and entertainment district! You will love the high ceilings, original hardwood floors and loads of natural light flooding this 1/1 plus den!
Central North Miami
1470 NE 125th Ter
1470 Northeast 125th Terrace, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
875 sqft
Come fall in love with this charming unit located in North Miami! This 1 bed & 2 bath features a spacious floor plan, updated kitchen, ceramic & carpet floors throughout & formal dining area.
Sans Souci Estates
11855 NE 19th Dr
11855 Northeast 19th Drive, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Amazing opportunity to lease large one-bedroom unit at Sutton Condo. This spacious unit offers one full bath plus an additional half bath.
