sunray east
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
779 Apartments for rent in Sunray East, North Miami Beach, FL
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
The Arbors
2375 NE 173rd St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1213 sqft
Adjacent to Greynolds Park. Also near Aventura Mall, Golden Glades station and the beach. One- and two-bedroom apartments with expansive living areas and private patios or balconies. Property offers a laundry on every floor.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2321 NE 174th St
2321 Northeast 174th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3 month Short term rental only. Beautiful updated home from new roof to impact windows to top of the line appliances. A must see! Extra large and spacious layout! Perfect for a large family with in laws.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
17301 Biscayne
17301 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,400
Beautifully furnished unit ready to move in!! Stunning corner with the most beautiful finishes & breathtaking sunrise & sunset views.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
18 Units Available
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
72 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,614
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,778
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
21 Units Available
Aventura Oaks
1572 NE 191st St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1200 sqft
Aventura Oaks offers several spacious floor plans, completely remodeled, including one and two bedrooms to choose from.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2075 NE 164 ST
2075 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1045 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION - Property Id: 225872 BEAUTIFUL CORNER UNIT , COMPLETELY REMODELED ! GORGEOUS WATER VIEWS ! NICE BALCONY,AMAZING LOCATION, CLOSE TO THE BEACH ! CLOSE TO AVENTURA AND SUNNY ISLES. WILL NOT LAST.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1959 N Glades Dr 5
1959 N Glades Dr, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
950 sqft
LISMAR LLC - Property Id: 228379 This charming, and completely renovated corner apartment very specious Conveniently located in the middle of North Miami walking distance to entertainment, shopping, parks, and many restaurants.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1690 NE 191st St
1690 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
BIG APARTMENT! - Property Id: 212925 Spacious 2 bedroom best price in the area! Se habla Espanol great for for a small family.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1530 NE 191st St
1530 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
MODERN UPDATED APARTMENT - Property Id: 212909 Very nice renovated 2 bedroom apartment you will like living in this clean well maintained unit . Close to Publix ,Cvs l.A.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2801 NE 183rd St Apt 1108W
2801 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1066 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1/1 + 1/2 bath apartment. Amazing garden and water view. The apartment has been recently remodeled with new laminated floors and new A/C unit.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1351 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1351 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Price JUST REDUCED ! Beautiful and freshly painted 1 bedroom unit with 2 (two) full bathrooms.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1450 NE 170th St
1450 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1095 sqft
*** The owner has 4 apartments available 2 bedrooms, 1 bedrooms, and studio. Inquiries welcome**** There is an opportunity for reduced rent, this apartment has some water damage in the living room from a previous roof leak.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
16461 NE 29th Ave
16461 Northeast 29th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$16,750
5200 sqft
EASTERN SHORES-SUNNY ISLES BEACH - NORTH MIAMI BEACH Luxury House / 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths / 5200 Sq 160 FT DEEPWATER WATERFRONT HOME. 24 hr SECURITY GATED COMMUNITY. Upscale. Bay/Canal, heated saltwater pool and spa. No Fixed Bridges, Ocean Access.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2965 NE 185th St
2965 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
859 sqft
WOW!! A CORNER UNIT 1 BED/1 BATH/1 CAR GARAGE TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE AT AVENTI @AVENTURA.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2821 NE 163 Street
2821 Northeast 163rd Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1058 sqft
Nice two bedrooms and two baths condo unit in mint condition. Mr. Clean was living in this unit. Tile throughout the condo. Centrally located, close to Aventura & Bal Harbor Mall, close to great restaurants. 5 minutes away driving to the beach.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3551 NE 169th St
3551 Northeast 169th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN EASTERN SHORES , ENJOY A SPECTACULAR WATER VIEWS FROM YOUR HOME , 2 BEDROOMS , 2 BATHS UNIT, COMPLETE RENOVATED BATHS AND GORGEOUS KITCHEN. 55 OR + COMMUNITY , WALK TO INTRACOSTAL MALL, SUPERMARKETS AND BEACH.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
16851 NE 23rd Ave
16851 Northeast 23rd Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION !!! close to parks, groceries, the beach, main streets, Aventura,
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3550 NE 169th St
3550 Northeast 169th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
Great 2/2 in quiet 55+ community. Very well maintained apartment, Freshly painted, new vanity in master bathroom. Amazing view on the canal and biggest balconies. Ready to move in!!!
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
17051 NE 20th Ave
17051 Northeast 20th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Great 2/1 in central North Miami Beach. Conveniently situated next to US-1 & 163rd St, near Oleta River State Park and in-front of a waterpark at Victoria Park. Unit has recently been remodeled. Fresh paint, new cabinets, floors, paint, etc.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3302 NE 166th St
3302 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$13,499
Magnificent Waterfront Home offering 6 bedrooms and 6 and 1/2 bathrooms in GATED COMMUNITY. Separate study/office. Over 5,000 sq ft of living space. Recently completely remodeled. Top of the Line Appliances - wolf and sub zero throughout.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2841 NE 163rd St
2841 Northeast 163rd Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL AND PEACEFUL APARTMENT OVERLOOKING THE OLETA PARK. ONLY MINUTES AWAY FROM THE BEACH, AVENTURA MALL, THE NEW MAGNIFICENT GULFSTREAM PARK CASINO & RACING AS WELL AS FINE DINING ALL AROUND. CLOSE TO FIU NORTH.
Last updated July 22 at 07:54 PM
1 Unit Available
2775 Northeast 187th Street
2775 Northeast 187th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
775 Northeast 187th Street Apt #219, Miami, FL 33180 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/18/2020. Pets: allowed.
Last updated July 22 at 07:54 PM
1 Unit Available
2911 Northeast 185th Street
2911 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1318 sqft
911 Northeast 185th Street Apt #510, Aventura, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/18/2020. Pets: Small dogs allowed.
