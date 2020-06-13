/
247 Furnished Apartments for rent in North Miami, FL
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
1777 Venice Lane
1777 Venice Lane, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
572 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Waterfront Furnished - Property Id: 291521 Waterfront unit, bring your kayak or paddle board. Enjoy the great natural habitat. Stone floors, granite countertops, full kitchen with microwave and dishwasher.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sans Souci Estates
1 Unit Available
11440 N Bayshore Dr
11440 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Wide Bayfront home with an amazing view of The Miami Skyline. This Private Waterfront Home Has been updated and is directly on Biscayne Bay. Direct ocean access with no fixed bridges. DIRECT DOWNTOWN BAY VIEWS. Unique waterfront Property.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
14325 NE 8th Ave
14325 Northeast 8th Avenue, North Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Fully furnished and updated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom pool home. Home features hardwood floors, a huge pool, fire place, updated bathrooms, impact windows, new HVAC system, laundry room, and tons of space! Enjoy this home short term. Call for details.
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
770 Northeast 123rd Street
770 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
556 sqft
Fully renovated and furnished, 1BR.
Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
17050 N Bay Rd
17050 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Sunning intracoastal Views from big balcony on this spacious 2Bed/2Bath high floor residence. Close to lot of restaurants and Aventura Mall and walking distance the beach. Fully furnished. Porcelain flooring, oversized Kitchen opens to dining area.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
17100 N Bay Rd
17100 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1 sqft
1 bedroom furnished and ready for vacation 3-4 months in the luxury waterfront condominium Mediterranean -style, Porto Bellagio. This unit is walking distance to the beach and RK plaza with supermarket, Marshalls, restaurants and cafeterias.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
17875 COLLINS AV
17875 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2735 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully renovated gorgeous southeast corner treasure. Luxury finishes with attention to every detail. Enjoy unobstructed ocean views. Flow through 3 bedroom plus family room. Partially furnished.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Haulover Park
1 Unit Available
16425 Collins Ave
16425 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury condo in Oceania 1, Sunny Isles. This 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms plus spacious Den condominium, features modern furnishings & finishes, mastersuite with two queen size beds, bunk beds that accommodate 3 children, plus office desk area.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
201 178th Dr
201 178th Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
747 sqft
Fully furnished condo. Great location close to beach , shops, etc. Pool onsite and available today. Cable and internet included.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
10201 E Bay Harbor Dr
10201 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,950
FULLY FURNISHED & DAZZLING VIEWS - Welcome to laid-back-luxury amazing Boutique Building | Fully Furnished| Penthouse |Waterfront. A private getaway that is closer than you think.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
16711 Collins Ave
16711 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice large 2 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms unit in the heart of Sunny Isles. Fully Furnished. 400 sq. ft. Terrace with direct view to the pool, ocean from every room, jacuzzi, 1 assigned parking space.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
18151 NE 31st Ct
18151 Northeast 31st Court, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOTALLY REMODELED ,BEAUTIFUL, FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM ,2 BATH , IN HEART OF AVENTURA NEXT TO PRESTIGIOUS WILLIAMS ISLAND.CLASSY ,FULL AMENITIES BUILDING WITH ATTENDED SECURITY FRONT DESK AND VALET PARKING FOR YOUR INCONVENIENCE .
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
200 178th Dr
200 178th Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You’ll love this stunning apartment that’s located right in the heart of Sunny Isles. Fully furnished. 1 bedroom that includes 2 queen sized beds, 1 full bathroom, towels, sheets.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
116 Bal Bay Dr
116 Bal Bay Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
6 Bedrooms
$60,000
Beautiful Luxury Waterfront home in the exclusive guard gated Bal Harbor Village. Fully furnished for annual rental, available immediately.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
17375 Collins Ave
17375 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Condo /Hotel available right on the beautiful Sunny Islas Beach Fully furnished, all amenities building on the beach. Available monthly or yearly
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
17001 Collins Ave
17001 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLE AT THIS PRESTIGIOUS OCEANFRONT RESIDENCE. JADE BEACH OFFERS A NEW STANDARD IN LUXURY LIVING. INFINITY SUNRISE POOL, SUNSET POOL, BEACH CLUB, STATE-OF-THE-ART FITNESS CENTER, SPA AND CONCIERGE.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Kings Point
1 Unit Available
220 Kings Point Dr
220 Kings Point Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with water views! One block to the ocean- this one has it all including parking, laundry and waterfront pool.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Haulover Park
1 Unit Available
16001 Collins Ave
16001 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,300
2327 sqft
Gorgeous unit with amazing ocean and city views ready for seasonal or yearly lease at prestigious Trump Tower I. Enjoy a truly luxurious lifestyle...
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10203 Collins Ave
10203 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$10,900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental minimum 6 months for this beautifully furnished, professionally decorated and equipped to move in. This 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms, in the newest jewel of Bal Harbour, will bring you so much happiness.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9821 E Bay Harbor Dr
9821 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Luxury boutique building on the intracoastal sought after Bay Harbor Islands.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Williams Island
1 Unit Available
2000 Island Blvd
2000 Island Boulevard, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW ! THE BEST DEAL IUN THE ISLANDS... FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED....... 2630 S/FT.....VERY LARGE TWO BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHROOMS , SPLIT PLAN, CORNER WRAP RESIDENCE WITH OVER SIZED TERRACES . LOCATED IN AN ULTRA LUX BUILDING AT ONE OF S.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10205 Collins Ave
10205 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Bal Harbour Oceanfront seasonal fully furnished residence. Spectacular panoramic views or downtown Miami, Bay and ocean from 3 expansive terraces. This Large corner unit has floor to ceiling windows and flooded with natural light.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
1075 93rd St
1075 93rd Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Quiet and very well-located unit. Complete renovated and lovely furnished unit in Bay Harbor Island, just walking distance to the best elementary school in south Florida. Plus, the Bay Harbor Shops, the Harding Avenue Shops, and Houses of Worship.
