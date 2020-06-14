Apartment List
/
FL
/
north miami
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 AM

197 Apartments for rent in North Miami, FL with garage

North Miami apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Biscayne Landing
18 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
2000 NE 135th St
2000 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Impeccable one bedroom in the sought after Keystone Towers. Quite views of the canal. Convenient location close to schools, shopping, great restaurants. Short drive to the ocean, midtown Aventura Mall and Downtown Miami.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
1225 NE 124th St
1225 Northeast 124th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
LOCATION This condo is ready to live. Excellent location in North Miami Beach . The Apartment is 2 bedrooms , 1 bathroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
2020 NE 135th St
2020 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This gorgeous and nicely renovated unit is overlooking to the Keystone Canal. The units has a very comfortable layout. The building is well managed. Boat Dock spaces maybe available for rent for residents.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
1955 NE 135th St
1955 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
This charming 1 bedroom apartment is turn key and ready to move in. It is located within 5 minutes of the bay, walking distance to a state park, marina, and shops. Amenities include a pool, sundeck, and lounge area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
1470 NE 125th Ter
1470 Northeast 125th Terrace, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come fall in love with this charming unit located in North Miami! This 1 bed & 2 bath features a spacious floor plan, updated kitchen, ceramic & carpet floors throughout & formal dining area.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sans Souci Estates
1 Unit Available
11450 N Bayshore Dr
11450 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Water, water but NO ACCESS to water. Fabulous Wide Bay views and Downtown Miami in “Sans Souci Estates” gated community across from Bay Harbor Islands. Always a breeze from this South Exposure.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
770 Northeast 123rd Street
770 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
556 sqft
Fully renovated and furnished, 1BR.
Results within 1 mile of North Miami
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
City Center
75 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,763
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
17050 N Bay Rd
17050 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Sunning intracoastal Views from big balcony on this spacious 2Bed/2Bath high floor residence. Close to lot of restaurants and Aventura Mall and walking distance the beach. Fully furnished. Porcelain flooring, oversized Kitchen opens to dining area.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
10201 E Bay Harbor Dr
10201 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,950
FULLY FURNISHED & DAZZLING VIEWS - Welcome to laid-back-luxury amazing Boutique Building | Fully Furnished| Penthouse |Waterfront. A private getaway that is closer than you think.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
210 174th St
210 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Winston Towers 600 Sunny Isles Beach studio for rent. From this studio on 12 th floor you will great panoramic views - Atlantic Ocean, Sunny Isles Beach. North exposure, French balcony. Separated area for the bedroom set.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
16711 Collins Ave
16711 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice large 2 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms unit in the heart of Sunny Isles. Fully Furnished. 400 sq. ft. Terrace with direct view to the pool, ocean from every room, jacuzzi, 1 assigned parking space.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3755 NE 167th St
3755 Northeast 167th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE 1 bedroom 1 bath in the best location. Located in Eastern Shores directly on the water near grocery stores and restaurants. This Unit has been completely renovated from top to bottom.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
11515 NE 12th Ave
11515 Northeast 12th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Luxury modern House 3/1 modern open kitchen garden Style 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom . Renovated throughout with impact windows, Open kitchen with bar, family room Basement and private yard (beautiful fruit trees).

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
251 174th St
251 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Spotless, bright, direct huge bay view! This just completely remodeled with open concept modern style split 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms unit one block off the public beach.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3642 NE 171st St
3642 Northeast 171st Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious waterfront unit located in the gated community of Eastern Shores. Beautiful intracoastal views from the balcony off the bedroom and living room. Pool has recently been refinished. Near beaches, Oleta Park, shopping & restaurants.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
17145 N Bay Rd
17145 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1/1 with washer/dryer all wood floors assigned cover parking, walk to beach and shops. pets ok

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10245 Collins Ave
10245 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
Studio
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
DRASTICALLY REDUCED !!! PRICE TO RENT !!! UNIT IS AVAILABLE RIGHT AWAY , OCEAN FRONT UNIT !!! READY TO MOVE IN !! REDUCED REDUCED !!! READY TO MOVE IN !!! THIS UNIT IS A BIG STUDIO , LIVE ON THE WATER !! ENJOY BEATIFUL VIEWS OF THE WATER, SUNSETS

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
11143 NE 8 Ave
11143 Northeast 8th Avenue, Biscayne Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
Desirable Biscayne Park, three-bedroom, two customized bathrooms. A real beauty. Architectural features,Original wood floors, formal dining and cute sun room/family room facing a Large 10,000 sq.ft. lot with lots of greenery and privacy.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Williams Island
1 Unit Available
3000 Island Blvd
3000 Island Boulevard, Aventura, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come live in paradise! Breathtaking Bay and Ocean views from every room. Remodeled and tastefully furnished. Hurricane proof windows. Ready to move-in. 5-star amenities in beautiful Williams Island.

1 of 9

Last updated June 3 at 04:26am
1 Unit Available
253 172nd St
253 Northeast 172nd Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Fully furnished 1Br/1Ba apartment across the street from the ocean in beautiful Sunny Isles Beach. Available for 6 months up to a year.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
11720 NW 2nd Ave
11720 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
$1,950
2 bedrooms, 1 bath completely remodeled. Florida room, converted garage can be studio. Modern open kitchen, Laundry Room with pantry. Great backyard all fenced with mangoes trees, ornamental plants. Large front yard allowing multiple parking.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Arch Creek Estates
1 Unit Available
1690 NE 151st St
1690 Northeast 151st Street, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Nicely remodeled unit in the North Miami Beach area. NEW bathroom, NEW kitchen cabinets with quartz counter tops. Central a/c was just installed. Very near the beach! Right off of West Dixie near Aventura.
City Guide for North Miami, FL

North Miami is a very pleasant small city that is located about ten miles from Miami.

Having trouble with Craigslist North Miami? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in North Miami, FL

North Miami apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

North Miami 1 BedroomsNorth Miami 1 BedroomsNorth Miami 2 BedroomsNorth Miami 2 BedroomsNorth Miami 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Miami 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Miami 3 BedroomsNorth Miami 3 BedroomsNorth Miami Accessible ApartmentsNorth Miami Accessible ApartmentsNorth Miami Apartments with BalconyNorth Miami Apartments with Balcony
North Miami Apartments with GarageNorth Miami Apartments with GarageNorth Miami Apartments with GymNorth Miami Apartments with GymNorth Miami Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Miami Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Miami Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorth Miami Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorth Miami Apartments with ParkingNorth Miami Apartments with ParkingNorth Miami Apartments with PoolNorth Miami Apartments with Pool
North Miami Apartments with Washer-DryerNorth Miami Apartments with Washer-DryerNorth Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Miami Furnished ApartmentsNorth Miami Furnished ApartmentsNorth Miami Luxury PlacesNorth Miami Luxury PlacesNorth Miami Pet Friendly PlacesNorth Miami Pet Friendly PlacesNorth Miami Studio ApartmentsNorth Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FL
Kendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

WindwardCity Center
Sans Souci EstatesKeystone Point
Biscayne Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson & Wales University-North MiamiBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College