Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:42 AM

134 Apartments for rent in North Miami, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Miami apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
10 Units Available
Central North Miami
Biscayne
1490 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
950 sqft
This community features two swimming pools, a tennis court, a gym and a jacuzzi for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances. A variety of retail and shopping options are available along Biscayne Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
19 Units Available
Biscayne Landing
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
33 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Sans Souci Estates
Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with spacious floor plans, oversized closets, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Common amenities include a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, and on-site laundry. Seven minutes from Florida International University.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 3 at 05:33pm
5 Units Available
Keystone Point
Forest Place
1600 NE 135th St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1200 sqft
This property is a short drive to Aventura Mall and the Bal Harbour Shops. On-site amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community. Units feature a full range of appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Keystone Point
2243 Bayview Lane
2243 Bayview Lane, North Miami, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2875 sqft
Renovated home on the water in the gated community of Keystone Point. The five bedrooms include a mother-in-law suite with separate entrance and walk-in closet.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
11610 N. bayshore Drive 3C
11610 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Unit 3C Available 08/01/20 Luxury Condo east of Biscyane North Miami Florida - Property Id: 310634 Pet Friendly Apartment on Private Cul de Sac luxurious and quiet includes: Private Balcony Gated Assigned parking Washer and Dryer in your own

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Arch Creek East
13507 NE 23rd Pl
13507 Northeast 23rd Place, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1640 sqft
UPDATED AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE. NEW FLOORING (TILE DOWNSTAIRS AND PLUSH CARPET UPSTAIRS), NEW ITALIAN KITCHEN, NEW A/C UNIT, NEW ROOF, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND WASHER AND DRYER, NEW BATHROOM FIXTURES, FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
13215 NE 6th Ave
13215 Northeast 6th Avenue, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
668 sqft
SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH UNIT ON 1ST FLOOR WITH LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. APPLIANCES REPLACED ABOUT 2 YEARS AGO. UPDATED BATHROOM. WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT UNIT.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
12890 NE 8th Ave
12890 Northeast 8th Avenue, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Beautiful and Comfortable large 1/1 completely remodeled, kitchen with granite countertop and backsplash and new brands appliances, tile floors, modern bathroom, large closets, central A / C, blinds, balcony, Laundry Facilty, 1 parking space large,

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Keystone Point
12925 Ixora Rd
12925 Ixora Road, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Water front home situated on deep canal with sea wall, direct bay access with no fix bridge, 75ft one water with dock. Brand new addition master bedroom + master bath + 2 walking closet, porcelain floor.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
1885 NE 121st St
1885 Northeast 121st Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1180 sqft
UPDATED UNIT, CENTRAL A/C. EVERYTHING perfect, CORNER 1/1 and 1/2 ALL TILED unit 5 minutes from Bal Harbour and TO THE BEACH!!!, and 1 min from Biscayne, tennis courts, parking, the best location. CORNER1/1 ALL TILED - READY TO MOVE IN.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
1470 NE 123rd Street Unit A209
1470 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1182 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO WITH A LOT OF LIGHT AND HUGE PRIVATE BALCONY. LARGE BEDROOMS WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS, TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT, OPEN KITCHEN TO DINING AND LIVING ROOM, BIG BATHROOMS, GREAT SUNLIGHT THROUGH BIG WINDOWS.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
Arch Creek East
2020 Northeast 135th Street
2020 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL 33181 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
Arch Creek East
2000 Northeast 135th Street
2000 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
963 sqft
Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL 33181 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
Arch Creek East
2640 Northeast 135th Street
2640 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1010 sqft
640 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL 33181 - 2 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Arch Creek East
1955 NE 135th St
1955 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
This charming 1 bedroom apartment is turn key and ready to move in. It is located within 5 minutes of the bay, walking distance to a state park, marina, and shops. Amenities include a pool, sundeck, and lounge area.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
11930 N Bayshore Dr
11930 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1181 sqft
Absolutely Gorgeous, Fully Remodeled 2-Bed, 2-Bath Residence with Direct Bay Views.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
Mid Bay Club
11950 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful apartment 1 Bedroom 1 bath. Building includes bbq, pool, kayaks available, seawall for great fishing, laundry on site,1 assigned parking and extra parking if needed.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
1465 NE 123rd St
1465 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Great Location North Miami...Gated community. Update unit..New Appliances. Land lord is going to put curtains. 1 Bedroom Plus Den 1 Bathroom Assigned covered Parking.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Arch Creek East
2450 NE 135th St
2450 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Enjoy the refreshing bay breeze and stunning water views from your balcony and from all rooms/windows. Beautifully upgraded 2bed/2bath corner unit with Amazing Biscayne Bay and city views.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2117 NE 123rd St
2117 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
BOATERS DREAM! Don't let closed marinas keep you out of the water. Newly renovated home with open water access. Room for up to a 25' boat.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Arch Creek East
2500 NE 135th St
2500 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1073 sqft
Breathtaking, unobstructed water and skyline views from sunrise to sunset! This bright and modern, 2 bedroom/2 bath unit features a large balcony, high impact windows and sliding doors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 renovated

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
1470 NE 125th Ter
1470 Northeast 125th Terrace, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come fall in love with this charming unit located in North Miami! This 1 bed & 2 bath features a spacious floor plan, updated kitchen, ceramic & carpet floors throughout & formal dining area.
City Guide for North Miami, FL

North Miami is a very pleasant small city that is located about ten miles from Miami.

Having trouble with Craigslist North Miami? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Miami, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Miami apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

