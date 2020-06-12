/
2 bedroom apartments
123 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Miami, FL
Biscayne Landing
18 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
35 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Keystone Point
3 Units Available
Forest Place
1600 NE 135th St, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1200 sqft
This property is a short drive to Aventura Mall and the Bal Harbour Shops. On-site amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community. Units feature a full range of appliances.
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
11925 NE 2ND AVE 209
11925 Northeast 2nd Avenue, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1048 sqft
CAPRI GARDENS ( Se habla espaol ) - Property Id: 109282 MUST SEE, This two bedroom, two bathroom condo features tile flooring, central A/C, a living room, dining area and with standard kitchen and standard appliances.
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
365 NE 125th St
365 Northeast 125th Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
880 sqft
Completely renovated unit, New Kitchen, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, new high-efficiency A/C, new water heater. Freshly painted and ready for a new great tenant. Need 620 Credit Score.
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
12125 NE 11th Ct
12125 Northeast 11th Court, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX REMODELED, CENTRALLY LOCATED, LARGE PRIVATE BACKYARD, OPEN KITCHEN, TILE ALL OVER, CLOSE TO BISCAYNE PARK, WHOLE FOODS, SHOPS, HIGHWAYS, BEACHES AND MORE!!!, MOVE IN NOW!!!!, SAME DAY APPROVAL!!
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
11905 NE 2nd Ave
11905 Northeast 2nd Avenue, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT 2 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHS AT CAPRI GARDENS, CONDO LOCATED IN THE HEART OF NORTH MIAMI, CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS, NOVA AND FIU UNIVERSITY, AND MUCH MORE! FRESHLY PAINTED, WONT LAST!
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
13655 NE 10th Ave
13655 Northeast 10th Avenue, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Secure building, 2 bed 1 bath, 3rd floor unit. Located in the heart of North Miami Beach, large walk-in closets, tile throughout, good size rooms, balcony, pool. Walk to buses, schools, shopping near by.
Biscayne Landing
1 Unit Available
15051 Royal Oaks Ln
15051 Royal Oaks Lane, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1743 sqft
Gorgeous apt 2/2 tiled floors, ocean view, S.S. appliances W/D inside the apt. Gourgeous pool and tenis court, water, sewage,hot water, basic cable, interenet and 1 parking space is included in the rent. 24 hours security -H.S. and FIU.
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
1225 NE 124th St
1225 Northeast 124th Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
LOCATION This condo is ready to live. Excellent location in North Miami Beach . The Apartment is 2 bedrooms , 1 bathroom.
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
2640 NE 135th St
2640 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
PRIME LOCATION NEAR FIU AND BARRY UNIVERSITY, NEXT TO ONE OF THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BAYFRONT NATURE TRAILS IN MIAMI, VERY WELL MAINTANED BUILDING, SWIMMING POOL OVERLOOKING THE CANAL, THIS CONDO HAS UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS, BALCONY FACING THE PARK,
1 Unit Available
1991 NE 123rd St
1991 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
Amazing 2 bedroom townhouse with a patio and access to the canal. Only a few minutes away from the ocean and all of the activities. Close to shops, including Whole Foods, school, restaurants and 7 minutes drive from Aventura Mall.
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
12105 Northeast 11th Place
12105 Northeast 11th Place, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
716 sqft
12105 Northeast 11th Place, North Miami, FL 33161 - 2 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/01/2020. No pets allowed. Property Description: Unfurnished 1 bedroom plus Den 1.
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
2450 NE 135th St
2450 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Enjoy the refreshing bay breeze and stunning water views from your balcony and from all rooms/windows. Beautifully upgraded 2bed/2bath corner unit with Amazing Biscayne Bay and city views.
1 Unit Available
2117 NE 123rd St
2117 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
BOATERS DREAM! Don't let closed marinas keep you out of the water. Newly renovated home with open water access. Room for up to a 25' boat.
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
2500 NE 135th St
2500 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1073 sqft
Breathtaking, unobstructed water and skyline views from sunrise to sunset! This bright and modern, 2 bedroom/2 bath unit features a large balcony, high impact windows and sliding doors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 renovated
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
1647 NE 124th Ln
1647 Northeast 124th Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Hello THIS IS A Month to Month RENTAL PROPERTY 2 bed 1 bath Come stay at our cozy, safe, and inviting rental home. Located near U. S. 1 (Biscayne Boulevard). Short drive or bike ride to The Beach and Bel Harbor.
Sunray East
11 Units Available
The Arbors
2375 NE 173rd St, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1213 sqft
Adjacent to Greynolds Park. Also near Aventura Mall, Golden Glades station and the beach. One- and two-bedroom apartments with expansive living areas and private patios or balconies. Property offers a laundry on every floor.
13 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Pinewood
4 Units Available
Sunshine Lakes
10972 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
774 sqft
Situated on the shore of Silver Blue Lake, just blocks from the Miami Dade College North Campus. Well-equipped fitness center, playgrounds and a new basketball court.
Biscayne Gardens
14 Units Available
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1225 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.
City Center
71 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
22 Units Available
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.
Kings Point
Contact for Availability
Marina del Mar
100 Kings Point Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1253 sqft
This beachfront, high-rise property is only minutes from the Intracoastal Mall. Residents have access to luxury amenities that include a clubhouse, concierge and beautiful swimming pool. Units have full range of appliances.
