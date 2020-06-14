Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

300 Apartments for rent in North Miami, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Miami renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
38 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,070
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Biscayne Landing
18 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Sans Souci Estates
5 Units Available
Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with spacious floor plans, oversized closets, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Common amenities include a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, and on-site laundry. Seven minutes from Florida International University.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 6 at 07:44pm
Keystone Point
3 Units Available
Forest Place
1600 NE 135th St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1200 sqft
This property is a short drive to Aventura Mall and the Bal Harbour Shops. On-site amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community. Units feature a full range of appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
11925 NE 2ND AVE 209
11925 Northeast 2nd Avenue, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1048 sqft
CAPRI GARDENS ( Se habla espaol ) - Property Id: 109282 MUST SEE, This two bedroom, two bathroom condo features tile flooring, central A/C, a living room, dining area and with standard kitchen and standard appliances.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Sans Souci Estates
1 Unit Available
1800 SANS SOUCI BL
1800 Sans Souci Boulevard, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Wonderful location! Beautifully upgraded 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment on first floor with private balcony, across the tennis court. It features open floor plan, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
2350 NE 135th St
2350 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful condo, amazing views, completely remodeled and ready for you to experience Miami living at its finest! Condo has the option to a 30 ft boat dock, covered parking, guest parking inside the building, pool, sauna, gym.

1 of 79

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Keystone Point
1 Unit Available
13155 Ixora Ct
13155 Ixora Court, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront apartment, Nice apartment, excellent view at the canal, 1 bed,1 1/2 bath, first floor, open balcony, covered parking, heated pool, gym, sauna, party room, close to FIU and Johnson and Wales University, close to the best restaurants...

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
2450 NE 135th St
2450 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Enjoy the refreshing bay breeze and stunning water views from your balcony and from all rooms/windows. Beautifully upgraded 2bed/2bath corner unit with Amazing Biscayne Bay and city views.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
2500 NE 135th St
2500 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1073 sqft
Breathtaking, unobstructed water and skyline views from sunrise to sunset! This bright and modern, 2 bedroom/2 bath unit features a large balcony, high impact windows and sliding doors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 renovated

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
12920 North East 16th Avenue
12920 NE 16th Ave, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
This is truly a great unit well situated in a well maintained fourplex in North Miami where you will enjoy serene and peaceful living with easy access to public transportation and close to shops and entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of North Miami
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:51am
Pinewood
4 Units Available
Sunshine Lakes
10972 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
774 sqft
Situated on the shore of Silver Blue Lake, just blocks from the Miami Dade College North Campus. Well-equipped fitness center, playgrounds and a new basketball court.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Biscayne Gardens
13 Units Available
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
Studio
$957
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,071
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1225 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Sunray East
11 Units Available
The Arbors
2375 NE 173rd St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,485
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1213 sqft
Adjacent to Greynolds Park. Also near Aventura Mall, Golden Glades station and the beach. One- and two-bedroom apartments with expansive living areas and private patios or balconies. Property offers a laundry on every floor.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
City Center
75 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,763
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
22 Units Available
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated August 2 at 08:30pm
Kings Point
Contact for Availability
Marina del Mar
100 Kings Point Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1253 sqft
This beachfront, high-rise property is only minutes from the Intracoastal Mall. Residents have access to luxury amenities that include a clubhouse, concierge and beautiful swimming pool. Units have full range of appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
17100 N Bay Rd
17100 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1 sqft
1 bedroom furnished and ready for vacation 3-4 months in the luxury waterfront condominium Mediterranean -style, Porto Bellagio. This unit is walking distance to the beach and RK plaza with supermarket, Marshalls, restaurants and cafeterias.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
500 Bayview Dr
500 Bayview Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
762 sqft
Stunning Floors, Updated Kitchen w Stainless Steel Appliances, Fresh Paint throughout. Ready to Move In! Between Haulover and Golden Beach Most Spectacular Views for the Price! 1 Bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Low Move In Monies.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
200 177
200 177th Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,350
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Extremely Motivated Sellers! EXCELLENT SUNNY ISLES BEACH LOCATION ! WALK, ACROSS THE STREET TO THE BEAUTIFUL BEACH, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, & SUPERMARKET. NICE VIEW, COMFORTABLE 1 BEDROOM PLUS DEN, 1.5 BATHROOM, IN AVILA CONDO. SECURE GATES COMMUNITY.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Haulover Park
1 Unit Available
15901 Collins Ave
15901 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2884 sqft
This Spectacular High Floor Condo with 3 Beds, 3.5 Baths, opens directly on the ocean with wraparound balcony and 11' ft ceilings.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Haulover Park
1 Unit Available
16051 COLLINS AV
16051 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
2245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECTACULAR DESIGNED & DECORATED UNIT WITH AMAZING DIRECT VIEWS OF THE ATALNTIC OCEAN,ONE OF THE BEST LUXURIOUS BUILDING IN SUNNY ISLES,PRIVATE ELEVATOR,MARBLE FLOOR,TOP OF LINE APPLIANCES & COUNTER TOPS,CRESTON & LUTRON CONTROLLED TV,SHADES AND

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
16699 Collins Ave
16699 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1502 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful unit boasts panoramic and unobstructed ocean and city views with 2 private balconies, 2 assigned and 1 valet parking spaces, marble throughout, washer and dryer, gourmet kitchen.
City Guide for North Miami, FL

North Miami is a very pleasant small city that is located about ten miles from Miami.

Having trouble with Craigslist North Miami? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in North Miami, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Miami renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

