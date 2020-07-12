/
/
/
city center
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:58 PM
782 Apartments for rent in City Center, North Miami Beach, FL
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
73 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,748
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2025 NE 164th St
2025 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartment 1/1.5 with balcony and big windows with amazing views. Open Kitchen, dishwasher, laminate floors. Secure building with intercom in lobby and gated parking, laundry on site; Newer amenities including pool, gym, club, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
16851 NE 21st Ave
16851 Northeast 21st Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
Excellent One Bedroom, One Bath located near great stores like Whole Foods Market, Adventure and Sunny Isles. Close to beaches. Light and Airy. Open floor plan. Good size remodeled kitchen with dinning area and a Large Living Room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2175 NE 170th St
2175 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,297
Great remodeled condo for rent. Large 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with a very good distribution. Very large Walk in closet. Gas appliances and very fast approval. Take advantage of the proximity to Aventura at a fraction of the cost.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2048 NE 168th St
2048 Northeast 168th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Adorable unit. 1 BEDROOM 1 FULL BATHROOM. Tile floors throughout. Excellent Location near NE 163 St. Assigned Parking Space. close to Aventura Mall, shopping, restaurant, beach, etc. Grab the opportunity before it's too late!
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2903 N Miami Beach Blvd
2903 Northeast 167th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Beautiful 1Bed, 1.5 Baths recently updated. Quiet building and in an amazing location. Canal front with boat slip available. Very close to the beach, shopping plazas, restaurants, and parks.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2170 NE 167th St
2170 Northeast 167th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
Mediterranean Style Home/Condo. 3.0 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, open living space. Offers great location with easy access to beaches. Minutes from Beaches and Aventura Mall. Open floor-plan kitchen. Located with a gated community
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2251 NE 170th St
2251 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location A Rated schools, five minutes to everything beach, hospitals ,mall, fine shops and fine dining ,parks and major highways.secured with manager on duty at premises. NO application fee. same day approval
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
16465 NE 22nd Ave
16465 Northeast 22nd Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
very nice apartment in the heart of north Miami secured building. walking distance to main transportation
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2075 NE 164 ST
2075 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1045 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION - Property Id: 225872 BEAUTIFUL CORNER UNIT , COMPLETELY REMODELED ! GORGEOUS WATER VIEWS ! NICE BALCONY,AMAZING LOCATION, CLOSE TO THE BEACH ! CLOSE TO AVENTURA AND SUNNY ISLES. WILL NOT LAST.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
The Arbors
2375 NE 173rd St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1213 sqft
Adjacent to Greynolds Park. Also near Aventura Mall, Golden Glades station and the beach. One- and two-bedroom apartments with expansive living areas and private patios or balconies. Property offers a laundry on every floor.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1450 NE 170th St
1450 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1095 sqft
*** The owner has 4 apartments available 2 bedrooms, 1 bedrooms, and studio. Inquiries welcome**** There is an opportunity for reduced rent, this apartment has some water damage in the living room from a previous roof leak.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
16461 NE 29th Ave
16461 Northeast 29th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$16,750
5200 sqft
EASTERN SHORES-SUNNY ISLES BEACH - NORTH MIAMI BEACH Luxury House / 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths / 5200 Sq 160 FT DEEPWATER WATERFRONT HOME. 24 hr SECURITY GATED COMMUNITY. Upscale. Bay/Canal, heated saltwater pool and spa. No Fixed Bridges, Ocean Access.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
16518 NE 26th Ave
16518 Northeast 26th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
819 sqft
Check out this lovely 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms condo. The kitchen boasts brand new stainless steel appliances, with white shaker-style cabinets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2821 NE 163 Street
2821 Northeast 163rd Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1058 sqft
Nice two bedrooms and two baths condo unit in mint condition. Mr. Clean was living in this unit. Tile throughout the condo. Centrally located, close to Aventura & Bal Harbor Mall, close to great restaurants. 5 minutes away driving to the beach.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1000 E Island Blvd
1000 West Williams Island Boulevard, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
ONE OF A KIND CONTEMPORARY UNIT COMPLETELY RECONFIGURED AND RENOVATED BY TOP DESIGNER.
Last updated July 12 at 07:52pm
1 Unit Available
14951 Royal Oak Lane
14951 Royal Oaks Lane, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1967 sqft
14951 Royal Oak Lane Apt #209, North Miami, FL 33181 - 3 BR 3 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2801 NE 183rd St Apt 1108W
2801 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1066 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1/1 + 1/2 bath apartment. Amazing garden and water view. The apartment has been recently remodeled with new laminated floors and new A/C unit.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1789 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1789 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1234 sqft
New York Style Loft Apartment in prime location! This unit consists of 2 Bed/2 Bath with 11 and a half foot ceiling, polished concrete floors, open duct work and impacted windows.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1351 NE 154th St
1351 Northeast 154th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1351 NE 154th St in North Miami Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1180 NE 160th Ter
1180 Northeast 160th Terrace, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
North Miami Beach Triplex. Nice 2 bedroom 1 baths unit. Very clean, tiled throughout with new Stove and Refrigerator. Property is close to all Major Highways, Beaches, Malls, Recreations, Parks, Shopping Center, Fitness centers and other Amenties.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
18011 Biscayne Blvd
18011 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1565 sqft
Awesome Views:YES! Location:YES! Remodeled:YES! In Aventura, just south of Aventura Mall and 30 minutes from Miami/Fort Lauderdale Airports you can find this beautiful remodeled 2bed/2bath condo.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1301 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1301 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished 1 bedroom , 2 full bathroom apartment with lake view! Upgraded kitchen, upgraded bathroom. Parking for one car and guest parking. 24/7 Security, hair salon, 2 swimming pools, gym, secure entrance.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2421 NE 183rd St
2421 Northeast 183rd Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
ONE BEDROOM / ONE BATHROOM , REDONE , PLUS $80 UTILITIES ( Power , wifi , water , wash and Dry). 375 SQFT . ONLY ONE PERSON. CLOSE AVENTURA MALL
