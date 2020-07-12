/
biscayne landing
826 Apartments for rent in Biscayne Landing, North Miami, FL
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 05:00pm
$
19 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
14951 Royal Oak Lane
14951 Royal Oaks Lane, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1967 sqft
14951 Royal Oak Lane Apt #209, North Miami, FL 33181 - 3 BR 3 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Biscayne Landing
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
33 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
73 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,748
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 3 at 05:33pm
5 Units Available
Forest Place
1600 NE 135th St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1200 sqft
This property is a short drive to Aventura Mall and the Bal Harbour Shops. On-site amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community. Units feature a full range of appliances.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
16518 NE 26th Ave
16518 Northeast 26th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
819 sqft
Check out this lovely 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms condo. The kitchen boasts brand new stainless steel appliances, with white shaker-style cabinets.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2821 NE 163 Street
2821 Northeast 163rd Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1058 sqft
Nice two bedrooms and two baths condo unit in mint condition. Mr. Clean was living in this unit. Tile throughout the condo. Centrally located, close to Aventura & Bal Harbor Mall, close to great restaurants. 5 minutes away driving to the beach.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2243 Bayview Lane
2243 Bayview Lane, North Miami, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2875 sqft
Renovated home on the water in the gated community of Keystone Point. The five bedrooms include a mother-in-law suite with separate entrance and walk-in closet.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
12640 Ixora Rd
12640 Ixora Road, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2200 sqft
Fabulous Modern 3/2 Pool Home! - Property Id: 315144 Simply fabulous UNFURNISHED three bedroom two bath home with pool! Complete renovation! New kitchen, new bathrooms, beautiful flooring, new central AC.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1860 Venice Park Drive
1860 Venice Park Drive, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
597 sqft
Furnished Waterfront Second Floor - Property Id: 59065 Furnished Waterfront Unit, Stone Floors, Granite countertops, Dishwasher, updated bathroom and kitchen. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1800 Keystone Blvd
1800 Keystone Boulevard, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN 24 HR GUARD GATED COMMUNITY OF KEYSTONE POINT. LARGE CORNER LOT W/6FT WOOD PRIVACY FENCE. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2350 NE 135 ST
2350 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COME LIVE IN THIS GREAT 1/1 APARTMENT LOCATED IN NORTH MIAMI CLOSE TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, BEACH AND MUCH MORE!! BUILDING FEAUTURES GREAT POOL AND GYM! VERY SECURE BUILDING
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2025 NE 164th St
2025 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartment 1/1.5 with balcony and big windows with amazing views. Open Kitchen, dishwasher, laminate floors. Secure building with intercom in lobby and gated parking, laundry on site; Newer amenities including pool, gym, club, and more.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
13499 Biscayne Blvd
13499 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1 bedroom and 1.5 bath, right off of Biscayne Blvd. When you walk in, you'll find a half bath right to the left and your kitchen just to the right.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
13800 Highland Dr
13800 Highland Dr, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Move-in Ready!! 2 beds/2 bath and big Terrace, washer and dryer in the unit. You'll feel at home as soon as you enter this Luxury Condo located in North Miami.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
13507 NE 23rd Pl
13507 Northeast 23rd Place, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1640 sqft
UPDATED AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE. NEW FLOORING (TILE DOWNSTAIRS AND PLUSH CARPET UPSTAIRS), NEW ITALIAN KITCHEN, NEW A/C UNIT, NEW ROOF, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND WASHER AND DRYER, NEW BATHROOM FIXTURES, FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
12925 Ixora Rd
12925 Ixora Road, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Water front home situated on deep canal with sea wall, direct bay access with no fix bridge, 75ft one water with dock. Brand new addition master bedroom + master bath + 2 walking closet, porcelain floor.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2170 NE 167th St
2170 Northeast 167th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
Mediterranean Style Home/Condo. 3.0 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, open living space. Offers great location with easy access to beaches. Minutes from Beaches and Aventura Mall. Open floor-plan kitchen. Located with a gated community
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
13155 Ixora Ct
13155 Ixora Court, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very well located 1/1 remodeled, section 8 available
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
16118 Northeast 21st Avenue
16118 Northeast 21st Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
16118 Northeast 21st Avenue Apt #6, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 06/04/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
2020 Northeast 135th Street
2020 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL 33181 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
2000 Northeast 135th Street
2000 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
963 sqft
Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL 33181 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
2640 Northeast 135th Street
2640 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1010 sqft
640 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL 33181 - 2 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. 2 bedroom, 1.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1955 NE 135th St
1955 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
This charming 1 bedroom apartment is turn key and ready to move in. It is located within 5 minutes of the bay, walking distance to a state park, marina, and shops. Amenities include a pool, sundeck, and lounge area.
