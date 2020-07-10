/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:51 PM
101 Apartments for rent in North Miami, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
$
19 Units Available
Biscayne Landing
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
34 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Keystone Point
2243 Bayview Lane
2243 Bayview Lane, North Miami, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2875 sqft
Renovated home on the water in the gated community of Keystone Point. The five bedrooms include a mother-in-law suite with separate entrance and walk-in closet.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:54pm
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Landing
14951 Royal Oak Lane
14951 Royal Oaks Lane, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1967 sqft
14951 Royal Oak Lane Apt #209, North Miami, FL 33181 - 3 BR 3 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Keystone Point
12640 Ixora Rd
12640 Ixora Road, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2200 sqft
Fabulous Modern 3/2 Pool Home! - Property Id: 315144 Simply fabulous UNFURNISHED three bedroom two bath home with pool! Complete renovation! New kitchen, new bathrooms, beautiful flooring, new central AC.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
11610 N. bayshore Drive 3C
11610 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Unit 3C Available 08/01/20 Luxury Condo east of Biscyane North Miami Florida - Property Id: 310634 Pet Friendly Apartment on Private Cul de Sac luxurious and quiet includes: Private Balcony Gated Assigned parking Washer and Dryer in your own
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Keystone Point
1800 Keystone Blvd
1800 Keystone Boulevard, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN 24 HR GUARD GATED COMMUNITY OF KEYSTONE POINT. LARGE CORNER LOT W/6FT WOOD PRIVACY FENCE. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Arch Creek East
13507 NE 23rd Pl
13507 Northeast 23rd Place, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1640 sqft
UPDATED AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE. NEW FLOORING (TILE DOWNSTAIRS AND PLUSH CARPET UPSTAIRS), NEW ITALIAN KITCHEN, NEW A/C UNIT, NEW ROOF, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND WASHER AND DRYER, NEW BATHROOM FIXTURES, FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
13205 N Miami Ave
13205 North Miami Avenue, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Interior Design by Aleksander Alembert, Fully furnished home that was once owned by the famous portrait artist and photographer of the Royal families and Hollywood celebrities. Don't look any further.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Keystone Point
12925 Ixora Rd
12925 Ixora Road, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Water front home situated on deep canal with sea wall, direct bay access with no fix bridge, 75ft one water with dock. Brand new addition master bedroom + master bath + 2 walking closet, porcelain floor.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1991 NE 123rd St
1991 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
Amazing 2 bedroom townhouse with a patio and access to the canal. Only a few minutes away from the ocean and all of the activities. Close to shops, including Whole Foods, school, restaurants and 7 minutes drive from Aventura Mall.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2117 NE 123rd St
2117 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
BOATERS DREAM! Don't let closed marinas keep you out of the water. Newly renovated home with open water access. Room for up to a 25' boat.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
11450 N Bayshore Dr
11450 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Water, water but NO ACCESS to water. Fabulous Wide Bay views and Downtown Miami in “Sans Souci Estates” gated community across from Bay Harbor Islands. Always a breeze from this South Exposure.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
12505 NE Miami PL
12505 Northeast Miami Place, North Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1947 sqft
Gorgeous completely remodeled corner lot home with a modern interior carefully designed to deliver an elegant experience for its future owner. 4 bed/3bath single family has two (2) master bedrooms. All work done legally with city permits.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
770 Northeast 123rd Street
770 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
556 sqft
Fully renovated and furnished, 1BR.
Results within 1 mile of North Miami
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
76 Units Available
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,748
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846
9420 West Broadview Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
7 Bedrooms
$55,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAY HARBOR ISLAND - Property Id: 267809 Sweeping southern wide bay water views over Indian Creek Golf Course from this stunning luxurious modern waterfront home in Bay Harbor Islands.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
290 174TH ST 1415
290 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,275
732 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LARGE FURNISHED STUDIO W/ OCEAN VIEWS - Property Id: 51490 Gorgeous direct ocean views from this furnished studio in prestigious Sunny Isles. All stainless steel appliances.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
16461 NE 29th Ave
16461 Northeast 29th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$16,750
5200 sqft
EASTERN SHORES-SUNNY ISLES BEACH - NORTH MIAMI BEACH Luxury House / 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths / 5200 Sq 160 FT DEEPWATER WATERFRONT HOME. 24 hr SECURITY GATED COMMUNITY. Upscale. Bay/Canal, heated saltwater pool and spa. No Fixed Bridges, Ocean Access.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
16531 NE 35th Ave
16531 Northeast 35th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1250 sqft
Waterfront, no fixed bridges, substantially remolded 3/2 with or without deeded boat dock in boutique building. World class fishing only minutes away.
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Haulover Park
15901 Collins Ave
15901 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2846 sqft
This Spectacular High Floor Condo with 3 Beds, 3.5 Baths, opens directly on the ocean with wraparound balcony and 11' ft ceilings.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Williams Island
1000 E Island Blvd
1000 West Williams Island Boulevard, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
ONE OF A KIND CONTEMPORARY UNIT COMPLETELY RECONFIGURED AND RENOVATED BY TOP DESIGNER.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Park
1800 NE 114th St
1800 Northeast 114th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
2000 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 1,950 sq. ft.
Similar Pages
North Miami 1 BedroomsNorth Miami 1 BedroomsNorth Miami 2 BedroomsNorth Miami 2 BedroomsNorth Miami 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Miami 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Miami 3 BedroomsNorth Miami 3 BedroomsNorth Miami Accessible ApartmentsNorth Miami Accessible ApartmentsNorth Miami Apartments with BalconyNorth Miami Apartments with BalconyNorth Miami Apartments with Garage
North Miami Apartments with GarageNorth Miami Apartments with GymNorth Miami Apartments with GymNorth Miami Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Miami Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Miami Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorth Miami Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorth Miami Apartments with ParkingNorth Miami Apartments with ParkingNorth Miami Apartments with PoolNorth Miami Apartments with PoolNorth Miami Apartments with Washer-DryerNorth Miami Apartments with Washer-Dryer
North Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Miami Furnished ApartmentsNorth Miami Furnished ApartmentsNorth Miami Luxury PlacesNorth Miami Luxury PlacesNorth Miami Pet Friendly PlacesNorth Miami Pet Friendly PlacesNorth Miami Studio ApartmentsNorth Miami Studio ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FL