accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM
64 Accessible Apartments for rent in North Miami, FL
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Biscayne Landing
19 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,885
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Biscayne Landing
1 Unit Available
15051 Royal Oaks Ln
15051 Royal Oaks Lane, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1743 sqft
Gorgeous apt 2/2 tiled floors, ocean view, S.S. appliances W/D inside the apt. Gourgeous pool and tenis court, water, sewage,hot water, basic cable, interenet and 1 parking space is included in the rent. 24 hours security -H.S. and FIU.
Results within 1 mile of North Miami
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
City Center
75 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,763
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
16711 Collins Ave
16711 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice large 2 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms unit in the heart of Sunny Isles. Fully Furnished. 400 sq. ft. Terrace with direct view to the pool, ocean from every room, jacuzzi, 1 assigned parking space.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
17720 N Bay Rd
17720 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
This is sunny isles at its best, renovated 2019, over sized 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, furnished, private corner with wraparound balcony with a northwest exposure of the wide bay water and a view of the ocean to the east, floors throughout, incredible
Results within 5 miles of North Miami
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,448
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Miami Industrial District
6 Units Available
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
995 sqft
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Upper East Side
10 Units Available
The Corridor
760 NE 85th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
768 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Pelican Harbor Marina have stainless steel appliances and large windows with sweeping views of the Miami skyline. Dogs and cats are allowed in these pet-friendly units.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated March 3 at 09:14pm
Golden Glades
29 Units Available
Parc Place
17600 NW 5th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off I-95 near Sunny Isles Beach and Haulover Park, these units feature balconies, air conditioning and modern appliances. On-site you'll find a 24-hour fitness center, gated entrance, playground, clubhouse and business center.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Ocean Front
1 Unit Available
5055 Collins Ave
5055 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OCEAN FRONT CRYSTAL HOUSE - Beautifully renovated 1260 sq ft 2Bed 2bath, magnificent panoramic intracoastal, wide bay, and Miami skyline views. Floor to ceiling windows & high ceilings in every room, modern furniture.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9172 Collins Ave
9172 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1 bedroom apartment located in the heart of Surfside, unit features hard wood floors, washer and dryer, small balcony, gym, pool, beach service & parking. Unit will be vacant June 15th, 2020.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Thunder Alley
1 Unit Available
3030 NE 188th St
3030 Northeast 188th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1453 sqft
Amazing turn key opportunity to get a fully furnished unit with beautiful direct water views from every room in an exclusive boutique condo in Aventura. Spacious 2 bed + 2 bath+Den with HUGE terrace overlooking the water.
1 of 35
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Coutry Club
1 Unit Available
1425 Atlantic Shores Blvd
1425 Atlantic Shores Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
55+ Penthouse Condo Apartment. Gorgeous and substantially renovated 2 Bed 2 Bath apartment with newly decorated, upgraded, and remodeled marble floors and granite tops throughout the apt.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
280 Sierra Dr
280 Sierra Drive, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Grand Courts Lakes Independent Living is a brand new 55+ Community. Rent a one bedroom one bath apt, screened balcony. Monthly rental includes your Free Daily Breakfast, and Free Buffet Style Dinner.
Results within 10 miles of North Miami
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
$
33 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
$
15 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,668
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
$
52 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,526
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Wynwood
73 Units Available
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$2,640
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
30 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,512
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,448
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1132 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
95 Units Available
Catalina at Miramar
4260 Southwest 117th Lane, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1579 sqft
Catalina at Miramar is a BRAND NEW townhome luxury rental community offering the best location in an attractive atmosphere that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Miramar has to offer.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Brickell
67 Units Available
Solitair Brickell
86 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,958
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,214
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1135 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the water. In Brickell area of Miami. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse. Ceramic tile, movable kitchen islands and under-cabinet lighting. A high-rise community with great views.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Brickell
21 Units Available
Camden Brickell
50 SW 10th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,689
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,959
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1114 sqft
This luxurious community is just minutes from the Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the beaches of Miami. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, gym and guest parking. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Hollywood Hills
19 Units Available
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
West Miami
21 Units Available
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,755
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,838
1370 sqft
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
