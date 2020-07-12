/
sans souci estates
756 Apartments for rent in Sans Souci Estates, North Miami, FL
Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with spacious floor plans, oversized closets, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Common amenities include a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, and on-site laundry. Seven minutes from Florida International University.
11610 N. bayshore Drive 3C
11610 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Unit 3C Available 08/01/20 Luxury Condo east of Biscyane North Miami Florida - Property Id: 310634 Pet Friendly Apartment on Private Cul de Sac luxurious and quiet includes: Private Balcony Gated Assigned parking Washer and Dryer in your own
1725 NE 116th Rd
1725 Northeast 116th Road, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
updated one bedroom apt. in prestigious Sans Souci apt. has new electric range oven-new water heater-2 new wall a/cs close to shopping-banks-Bal Harbor-Aventura.
1885 NE 121st St
1885 Northeast 121st Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1180 sqft
UPDATED UNIT, CENTRAL A/C. EVERYTHING perfect, CORNER 1/1 and 1/2 ALL TILED unit 5 minutes from Bal Harbour and TO THE BEACH!!!, and 1 min from Biscayne, tennis courts, parking, the best location. CORNER1/1 ALL TILED - READY TO MOVE IN.
1800 Sans Souci Boulevard
1800 Sans Souci Boulevard, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1023 sqft
1800 Sans Souci Boulevard, North Miami, FL 33181 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
11930 N Bayshore Dr
11930 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1181 sqft
Absolutely Gorgeous, Fully Remodeled 2-Bed, 2-Bath Residence with Direct Bay Views.
Mid Bay Club
11950 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful apartment 1 Bedroom 1 bath. Building includes bbq, pool, kayaks available, seawall for great fishing, laundry on site,1 assigned parking and extra parking if needed.
1805 Sans Souci Blvd
1805 Sans Souci Boulevard, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN NORTH MIAMI, MINUTES TO BAY HARBOR..WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, FIU NORTH CAMPUS, BARRY UNIVERSITY, JOHNSON AND WALES, AVENTURA, & MUCH MORE....AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020
11450 N Bayshore Dr
11450 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Water, water but NO ACCESS to water. Fabulous Wide Bay views and Downtown Miami in “Sans Souci Estates” gated community across from Bay Harbor Islands. Always a breeze from this South Exposure.
Biscayne
1490 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
950 sqft
This community features two swimming pools, a tennis court, a gym and a jacuzzi for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances. A variety of retail and shopping options are available along Biscayne Boulevard.
Forest Place
1600 NE 135th St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1200 sqft
This property is a short drive to Aventura Mall and the Bal Harbour Shops. On-site amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community. Units feature a full range of appliances.
2243 Bayview Lane
2243 Bayview Lane, North Miami, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2875 sqft
Renovated home on the water in the gated community of Keystone Point. The five bedrooms include a mother-in-law suite with separate entrance and walk-in closet.
4000 Towerside Ter
4000 Towerside Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN THE HEART OF MIAMI. THIS QUAYSIDE UNIT FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS WITH GARDEN VIEWS. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. THIS UNIT IS LOCATED ON THE POOL DECK LEVEL. CLOSE TO MAJOR ROADS, SHOPPING CENTERS, AND SCHOOLS.
1131 NE 104th St
1131 Northeast 104th Street, Miami Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,800
Great combination...WATERFRONT & MIAMI SHORES & POOL & 4 bed/3 bath split bedroom plan! White wood beamed high vaulted ceilings with a bright white open floor plan and large kitchen - great for entertaining! Master suite w/bath in suite.
1800 NE 114th St
1800 Northeast 114th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
2000 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 1,950 sq. ft.
12640 Ixora Rd
12640 Ixora Road, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2200 sqft
Fabulous Modern 3/2 Pool Home! - Property Id: 315144 Simply fabulous UNFURNISHED three bedroom two bath home with pool! Complete renovation! New kitchen, new bathrooms, beautiful flooring, new central AC.
1860 Venice Park Drive
1860 Venice Park Drive, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
597 sqft
Furnished Waterfront Second Floor - Property Id: 59065 Furnished Waterfront Unit, Stone Floors, Granite countertops, Dishwasher, updated bathroom and kitchen. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1800 Keystone Blvd
1800 Keystone Boulevard, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN 24 HR GUARD GATED COMMUNITY OF KEYSTONE POINT. LARGE CORNER LOT W/6FT WOOD PRIVACY FENCE. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS.
2350 NE 135 ST
2350 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COME LIVE IN THIS GREAT 1/1 APARTMENT LOCATED IN NORTH MIAMI CLOSE TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, BEACH AND MUCH MORE!! BUILDING FEAUTURES GREAT POOL AND GYM! VERY SECURE BUILDING
11303 NE 11th Pl
11303 NE 11th Pl, Biscayne Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1010 sqft
Nice and Spacious Duplex for rent in beautiful Biscayne Park. Large fenced backyard, private terrace, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom plus a den with closet. Parking for 3 cars. Central AC. washer and dryer exclusive for unit.
1624 NE 109th St
1624 Northeast 109th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
831 sqft
Be the first to live in this FULLY RENOVATED 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in an amazing location near Biscayne Bay.
13499 Biscayne Blvd
13499 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1 bedroom and 1.5 bath, right off of Biscayne Blvd. When you walk in, you'll find a half bath right to the left and your kitchen just to the right.
13800 Highland Dr
13800 Highland Dr, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Move-in Ready!! 2 beds/2 bath and big Terrace, washer and dryer in the unit. You'll feel at home as soon as you enter this Luxury Condo located in North Miami.
1350 Northeast 119th Street
1350 Northeast 119th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
952 sqft
1350 Northeast 119th Street Apt #4, Miami, FL 33161 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 07/03/2020. No pets allowed. 1350 NE 119th St # 4 MIAMI, FL 33161.
