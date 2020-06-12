/
3 bedroom apartments
323 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Miami, FL
Biscayne Landing
19 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,330
1315 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Keystone Point
1 Unit Available
12640 Ixora Rd
12640 Ixora Road, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2600 sqft
Fabulous 3/2 Pool Home! Modern! Fast Approval! - Property Id: 282130 Simply fabulous UNFURNISHED three bedroom two bath home with pool! Complete renovation! New kitchen, new bathrooms, beautiful flooring, new central AC.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside-Sunkist Grove
1 Unit Available
1015 NW 130th Street
1015 Northwest 130th Street, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1534 sqft
Charming North Miami Home Featuring Screened Patio Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Keystone Point
1 Unit Available
2243 Bayview Lane
2243 Bayview Lane, North Miami, FL
Renovated home on the water in the gated community of Keystone Point. The five bedrooms include a mother-in-law suite with separate entrance and walk-in closet.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Overbrook Shores
1 Unit Available
70 NW 128th St
70 Northwest 128th Street, North Miami, FL
NICE HOUSE 4/1 GOOD LOCATION 4 bedroom 1 bath in a quiet area near transportation CLOSE TO 195 HUGE BACK YARD ENCLOSED CENTRAL A/C ESASY TO SHOW !!!!!
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
Biscayne Landing
1 Unit Available
14951 Royal Oak Lane
14951 Royal Oaks Lane, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1967 sqft
14951 Royal Oak Lane Apt #209, North Miami, FL 33181 - 3 BR 3 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 05/29/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sans Souci Estates
1 Unit Available
11440 N Bayshore Dr
11440 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Wide Bayfront home with an amazing view of The Miami Skyline. This Private Waterfront Home Has been updated and is directly on Biscayne Bay. Direct ocean access with no fixed bridges. DIRECT DOWNTOWN BAY VIEWS. Unique waterfront Property.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
14325 NE 8th Ave
14325 Northeast 8th Avenue, North Miami, FL
Fully furnished and updated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom pool home. Home features hardwood floors, a huge pool, fire place, updated bathrooms, impact windows, new HVAC system, laundry room, and tons of space! Enjoy this home short term. Call for details.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
479 NE 129th St
479 Northeast 129th Street, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
One of the bigger homes in Griffing Estates, this home is centrally located in Miami. South Beach and Aventura Mall is 15-20 minutes away. There is a neighborhood Publix within a 5 minute walking distance.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sans Souci Estates
1 Unit Available
11450 N Bayshore Dr
11450 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Water, water but NO ACCESS to water. Fabulous Wide Bay views and Downtown Miami in "Sans Souci Estates" gated community across from Bay Harbor Islands. Always a breeze from this South Exposure.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
13515 NE 24th Ct
13515 Northeast 24th Court, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Immaculate 3 B/R, 2.5 B/A Townhouse Corner end unit. Easily the best Townhouse in Arch-Creek. Wood floors throughout. Excellent Restaurants / Shops / Aventura mall. Gulfstream Casino and shops.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
12505 NE Miami PL
12505 Northeast Miami Place, North Miami, FL
Gorgeous completely remodeled corner lot home with a modern interior carefully designed to deliver an elegant experience for its future owner. 4 bed/3bath single family has two (2) master bedrooms. All work done legally with city permits.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
13507 NE 23rd Pl
13507 Northeast 23rd Place, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1640 sqft
UPDATED AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE. NEW FLOORING (TILE DOWNSTAIRS AND PLUSH CARPET UPSTAIRS), NEW ITALIAN KITCHEN, NEW A/C UNIT, NEW ROOF, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND WASHER AND DRYER, NEW BATHROOM FIXTURES, FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR.
Results within 1 mile of North Miami
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
City Center
70 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,662
1251 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
10201 E Bay Harbor Dr
10201 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,950
FULLY FURNISHED & DAZZLING VIEWS - Welcome to laid-back-luxury amazing Boutique Building | Fully Furnished| Penthouse |Waterfront. A private getaway that is closer than you think.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Biscayne Gardens
1 Unit Available
14330 NW 5th Avenue
14330 Northwest 5th Avenue, Golden Glades, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Remodeled Home in Miami Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
300 Sunny Isles Blvd
300 Sunny Isles Boulevard, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1900 sqft
includes curtains and closet interiors With the offer, everything is automatically placed.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
16461 NE 29th Ave
16461 Northeast 29th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
EASTERN SHORES-SUNNY ISLES BEACH - NORTH MIAMI BEACH Luxury House / 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths / 5200 Sq 160 FT DEEPWATER WATERFRONT HOME. 24 hr SECURITY GATED COMMUNITY. Upscale. Bay/Canal, heated saltwater pool and spa. No Fixed Bridges, Ocean Access.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
17875 COLLINS AV
17875 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2735 sqft
Beautifully renovated gorgeous southeast corner treasure. Luxury finishes with attention to every detail. Enjoy unobstructed ocean views. Flow through 3 bedroom plus family room. Partially furnished.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
16531 NE 35th Ave
16531 Northeast 35th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1250 sqft
Waterfront, no fixed bridges, substantially remolded 3/2 with or without deeded boat dock in boutique building. World class fishing only minutes away.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
11515 NE 12th Ave
11515 Northeast 12th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Luxury modern House 3/1 modern open kitchen garden Style 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom . Renovated throughout with impact windows, Open kitchen with bar, family room Basement and private yard (beautiful fruit trees).
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
116 Bal Bay Dr
116 Bal Bay Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
Beautiful Luxury Waterfront home in the exclusive guard gated Bal Harbor Village. Fully furnished for annual rental, available immediately.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
17001 Collins Ave
17001 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
ELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLE AT THIS PRESTIGIOUS OCEANFRONT RESIDENCE. JADE BEACH OFFERS A NEW STANDARD IN LUXURY LIVING. INFINITY SUNRISE POOL, SUNSET POOL, BEACH CLUB, STATE-OF-THE-ART FITNESS CENTER, SPA AND CONCIERGE.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Haulover Park
1 Unit Available
16001 Collins Ave
16001 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,300
2327 sqft
Gorgeous unit with amazing ocean and city views ready for seasonal or yearly lease at prestigious Trump Tower I. Enjoy a truly luxurious lifestyle...
