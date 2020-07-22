/
central north miami
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
912 Apartments for rent in Central North Miami, North Miami, FL
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Biscayne
1490 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
950 sqft
This community features two swimming pools, a tennis court, a gym and a jacuzzi for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances. A variety of retail and shopping options are available along Biscayne Boulevard.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1860 venice park 206
1860 Venice Park Drive, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
597 sqft
Cozy one bedroom - Property Id: 289725 Cozy one bedroom. Furnished. With washer/dryer, balcony and parking. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
175 NE 127th Street
175 Northeast 127th Street, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1325 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
13695 NE 3rd Ct Apt C01
13695 Northeast 3rd Court, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
351 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1bed & 1 bath condo apartment on first floor, central a/c, off street parking; located between I-95 and Biscayne Blvd. It was vacated recently, paint and repairs are being done.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
12410 NE 11th Pl
12410 Northeast 11th Place, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,778
remodeled 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex in North Miami – 2 streets from Biscayne Park! You will be impressed with this amazing unit that offers tile floors throughout and an open floor plan.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1475 NE 125th Ter
1475 Northeast 125th Terrace, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
big 2/2 close to everything!! walk to bus stop and shops , close to beaches and bell harbor, all tile, gated community, with elevator, laundry same floor,
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
12426 W Dixie Hwy
12426 West Dixie Highway, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Calling all ARTIST and anyone looking for a legal LIVE/WORK SPACE in the heart of North Miami's business and entertainment district! You will love the high ceilings, original hardwood floors and loads of natural light flooding this 1/1 plus den!
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
12890 NE 8th Ave
12890 Northeast 8th Avenue, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Beautiful and Comfortable large 1/1 completely remodeled, kitchen with granite countertop and backsplash and new brands appliances, tile floors, modern bathroom, large closets, central A / C, blinds, balcony, Laundry Facilty, 1 parking space large,
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
960 NE 142nd St
960 Northeast 142nd Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
GREAT SINGLE FAMILY HOME PERFECT WITH A GARAGE AND HUGE BACK YARD PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING YOUR FRIENDS....2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME GREAT CONDITION SEND COMPLETE RENTAL PACKAGE SEE ATTACHMENT FOR QUICK RESPONSE ....MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TODAY
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1470 NE 125th Ter
1470 Northeast 125th Terrace, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,250
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
completely updated-large studio apt. Newer furniture-tv-refrigerator-range oven-coffee maker-toaster--microwave new kitchen lead lighting-queen size bed-table & chairs-couch-lead lighting-cable & hot water included in rent-available immediately
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
12101 Griffing Blvd
12101 Griffing Boulevard, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
NICELY UPGRADED ONE BEDROOM UNIT CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ACROSS FROM GRIFFING PARK. GROUND FLOOR UNIT HAS UPGRADED BATH AND KITCHEN. TILE THROUGHOUT. VACANT AND READY TO GO. PLEASE SCREEN YOUR TENANT. $3600 NEEDED TO MOVE IN. EASY TO SHOW
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1260 NE 129th St
1260 Northeast 129th Street, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
CENTRALLY LOCATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NORTH MIAMI. NEW CENTRAL AIR/HEAT. REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. UPDATED BATHROOMS. NICE YARD WITH FRUIT TREES. RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, TRASH REMOVAL AND YARD MAINTENANCE.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
13205 N Miami Ave
13205 North Miami Avenue, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Interior Design by Aleksander Alembert, Fully furnished home that was once owned by the famous portrait artist and photographer of the Royal families and Hollywood celebrities. Don't look any further.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
13455 NE 10th Ave
13455 Northeast 10th Avenue, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
VERY NICE 2 BEDS APARTMENT LAUNDRY FACILITY, COVERED PARQUING AND POOL
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
13215 NE 6th Ave
13215 Northeast 6th Avenue, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
668 sqft
SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH UNIT ON 1ST FLOOR WITH LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. APPLIANCES REPLACED ABOUT 2 YEARS AGO. UPDATED BATHROOM. WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT UNIT.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1470 NE 123rd Street Unit A209
1470 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1182 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO WITH A LOT OF LIGHT AND HUGE PRIVATE BALCONY. LARGE BEDROOMS WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS, TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT, OPEN KITCHEN TO DINING AND LIVING ROOM, BIG BATHROOMS, GREAT SUNLIGHT THROUGH BIG WINDOWS.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
13700 NE 6th Ave
13700 Northeast 6th Avenue, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cheapest rental in the area! 1 bedroom 1 bathroom centrally located in North Miami... Easy access to Highways. Near Public transportation. Near major schools . Hurry up!!! Won't last!!!!
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
14325 NE 8th Ave
14325 Northeast 8th Avenue, North Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Fully furnished and updated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom pool home. Home features hardwood floors, a huge pool, fire place, updated bathrooms, impact windows, new HVAC system, laundry room, and tons of space! Enjoy this home short term. Call for details.
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
479 NE 129th St
479 Northeast 129th Street, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
5 Bedrooms
Ask
One of the bigger homes in Griffing Estates, this home is centrally located in Miami. South Beach and Aventura Mall is 15-20 minutes away. There is a neighborhood Publix within a 5 minute walking distance.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1647 NE 124th Ln
1647 Northeast 124th Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Hello THIS IS A Month to Month RENTAL PROPERTY 2 bed 1 bath Come stay at our cozy, safe, and inviting rental home. Located near U. S. 1 (Biscayne Boulevard). Short drive or bike ride to The Beach and Bel Harbor.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
12505 NE Miami PL
12505 Northeast Miami Place, North Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1947 sqft
Gorgeous completely remodeled corner lot home with a modern interior carefully designed to deliver an elegant experience for its future owner. 4 bed/3bath single family has two (2) master bedrooms. All work done legally with city permits.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
770 Northeast 123rd Street
770 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
556 sqft
Fully renovated and furnished, 1BR.
Results within 1 mile of Central North Miami
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with spacious floor plans, oversized closets, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Common amenities include a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, and on-site laundry. Seven minutes from Florida International University.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
$
20 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,745
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1054 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
