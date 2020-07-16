2144 NE 164th St

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Studio, One-, Two- and Three-Bedroom Apartments
Soft-Close Cabinets and Drawers
Stainless Steel Appliances
Kitchen Islands*
Porcelain "Wood" Plank Flooring
Large Closets & Extra Storage
Quartz Countertops
Patio/Balcony
Stainless Steel Appliances (Dishwasher, Microwave, etc)
Washer/Dryer
Soaking Tubs
High Ceilings
Two-story Lofts with Private Terraces
Community Amenities
Shared Inner Courtyard with Grills and Fire Pit
Heated Swimming Pool
Bike Racks
Controlled Access/Gated
Eight-story Parking Garage
Elevator
Elevated Sundeck
Community Rooms & Clubhouse
Pets Are Welcome!*
Fitness Center with Yoga and Spin Studio
Dog Walk and Grooming Area
Common Area Wi-Fi
Automated Package Receiving through Amazon Hub
Car Charging Station