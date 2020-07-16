All apartments in North Miami Beach
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 PM

2144 NE 164th St

2144 Northeast 164th Street · (786) 520-5897
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2144 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33160
City Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car charging
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
yoga
 

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Studio, One-, Two- and Three-Bedroom Apartments

Soft-Close Cabinets and Drawers

Stainless Steel Appliances

Kitchen Islands*

Porcelain "Wood" Plank Flooring

Large Closets & Extra Storage

Quartz Countertops

Patio/Balcony

Stainless Steel Appliances (Dishwasher, Microwave, etc)

Washer/Dryer

Soaking Tubs

High Ceilings

Two-story Lofts with Private Terraces

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Shared Inner Courtyard with Grills and Fire Pit

Heated Swimming Pool

Bike Racks

Controlled Access/Gated

Eight-story Parking Garage

Elevator

Elevated Sundeck

Community Rooms & Clubhouse

Pets Are Welcome!*

Fitness Center with Yoga and Spin Studio

Dog Walk and Grooming Area

Common Area Wi-Fi

Automated Package Receiving through Amazon Hub

Car Charging Station

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2144 NE 164th St have any available units?
2144 NE 164th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Miami Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2144 NE 164th St have?
Some of 2144 NE 164th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2144 NE 164th St currently offering any rent specials?
2144 NE 164th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2144 NE 164th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2144 NE 164th St is pet friendly.
Does 2144 NE 164th St offer parking?
Yes, 2144 NE 164th St offers parking.
Does 2144 NE 164th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2144 NE 164th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2144 NE 164th St have a pool?
Yes, 2144 NE 164th St has a pool.
Does 2144 NE 164th St have accessible units?
Yes, 2144 NE 164th St has accessible units.
Does 2144 NE 164th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2144 NE 164th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2144 NE 164th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2144 NE 164th St has units with air conditioning.
