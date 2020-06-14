110 Apartments for rent in North Miami Beach, FL with hardwood floors
North Miami beach (also known as NMB) is for those who love the vibe of South Beach, but not all of its “craziness.” The area has more of a beach-town feel, rather than the hustle and bustle for which Miami is known. NMB is a place to soak up the sun and relax on some of the country's cleanest beaches. But NMB is not just for tourists; within a one mile radius the town boasts, 20 grocery stores, 20 restaurants and bars, 20 shopping venues, 20 bus stops and 20 parks--someone has a favorite number. 6 coffee shops, 11 entertainment venues and 6 places to help you stay in shape. North Miami Beach has so many options you'll be exhausted just choosing which gym to go to.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Miami Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.