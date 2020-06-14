110 Apartments for rent in North Miami Beach, FL with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
23 Units Available
Aventura Oaks
1572 NE 191st St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1200 sqft
Aventura Oaks offers several spacious floor plans, completely remodeled, including one and two bedrooms to choose from.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Western Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
16590 NE 26th Ave
16590 Northeast 26th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautifully updated 3BR/2BA (3rd room can be used as room or den/office) condo on the Intracoastal just south of Aventura. Gorgeous water views throughout unit. Kitchen & bathroom feature Quarts countertops.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
1560 NE 159 St
1560 Northeast 159th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in North Miami Beach.
Results within 1 mile of North Miami Beach
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
Biscayne Landing
18 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,905
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:08pm
5 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,360
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
38 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,070
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
18800 NE 29th Ave 31
18800 Northeast 29th Avenue, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular well-lit 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment in the heart of Aventura! Spaciously designed interior with bamboo wood flooring thru-out. Contemporary kitchen, granite counter-tops, wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3370 NE 190th St Apt 2002
3370 Northeast 190th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1610 sqft
Beautiful penthouse located in the best area of Aventura. TWO PARKING SPACES+ Storage!!, washer and dryer inside the unit, walking closets and beautiful wood floors. Amazing views of the to the intracoastal bay and the city from the three balconies.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
2965 NE 185th St
2965 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
859 sqft
WOW!! A CORNER UNIT 1 BED/1 BATH/1 CAR GARAGE TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE AT AVENTI @AVENTURA.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3301 NE 183rd St
3301 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN/OFFICE/MEDIA ROOM, 3 1/2 BATHROOM WITH SPECTACULAR INTRACOASTAL AND SKYLINE VIEWS.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1301 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1301 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
PARTLY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED!! UNIT IN BUCKLEY TOWERS 2 BED/2 BATH. WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW. GREAT LOCATION. NEW BALCONIES, WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE UNIT, 10 MINUTES FROM AVENTURA AND 15 MINUTES FROM BEACHES. EASY TO SHOW.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3165 NE 184th St
3165 NE 184th St, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
SHORT TERM or ANNUAL LEASE. Price listed is for one year. Short term (3 month min) starting at $3200+ per month. Fully-furnished, second floor, garden view unit at Village by the Bay in Aventura! Tastefully renovated and decorated.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3135 NE 184th St
3135 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,799
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious one bedroom unit with water and garden view. Very tranquil community located in the heart of Aventura. Close by to parks, walk in distance to shopping and grocery stores. Gated 24/7 security service.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Haulover Park
1 Unit Available
16001 Collins Ave
16001 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,300
2327 sqft
Gorgeous unit with amazing ocean and city views ready for seasonal or yearly lease at prestigious Trump Tower I. Enjoy a truly luxurious lifestyle...

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2395 NE 185th St
2395 Northeast 185th Street, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Charming corner house with a fenced backyard surrounded by vegetation. It offers an open floor plan for the living and dining area and hardwood flooring. 3 bedrooms /2 baths with addition. Vacant and ready to move in. Pets allowed.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
17145 N Bay Rd
17145 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1/1 with washer/dryer all wood floors assigned cover parking, walk to beach and shops. pets ok

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3340 NE 190th St
3340 Northeast 190th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1650 sqft
BEST PRICE IN THE MARKET Boaters paradise, 3 FULL bedrooms condo with 3 full bathrooms, freshly painted with new modern wood floors on bedrooms . Hidden gem.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
1955 NE 135th St
1955 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
This charming 1 bedroom apartment is turn key and ready to move in. It is located within 5 minutes of the bay, walking distance to a state park, marina, and shops. Amenities include a pool, sundeck, and lounge area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3010 Marcos Dr
3010 Marcos Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy your unobstructed water view over Maule Lake with ocean access, 1/1 in Point East 55 or over development (one tenant must be 55 and no children under 18), new wood floors, fully equiped kitchen, fully renovated bathroom, available unfurnished

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
14325 NE 8th Ave
14325 Northeast 8th Avenue, North Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Fully furnished and updated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom pool home. Home features hardwood floors, a huge pool, fire place, updated bathrooms, impact windows, new HVAC system, laundry room, and tons of space! Enjoy this home short term. Call for details.

1 of 31

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
2991 NE 185th St
2991 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1316 sqft
Enjoy living in this spacious tri-level townhome condo that features foyer and 2 car garage on first floor; kitchen, dining & living room on second level; 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on third level.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
13515 NE 24th Ct
13515 Northeast 24th Court, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Immaculate 3 B/R, 2.5 B/A Townhouse Corner end unit. Easily the best Townhouse in Arch-Creek. Wood floors throughout. Excellent Restaurants / Shops / Aventura mall. Gulfstream Casino and shops.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Williams Island
1 Unit Available
2800 Island Blvd
2800 Island Boulevard, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
FANTASTIC SOUTHEAST VIEWS OF INTRACOASTAL FROM THIS FULLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN UNIT IN WILLIAMS ISLAND. BRAND NEW GLASS BALCONIES PROVIDE A CLEAR AND UNBOSTRUCTED VIEWS.
City Guide for North Miami Beach, FL

"Water so clear you can see to the bottom. $100,000 cars, everybody got em. Ain't no surprise in a club to see Sly Stallone, Miami, my second home." (-Will Smith, "Miami")

North Miami beach (also known as NMB) is for those who love the vibe of South Beach, but not all of its “craziness.” The area has more of a beach-town feel, rather than the hustle and bustle for which Miami is known. NMB is a place to soak up the sun and relax on some of the country's cleanest beaches. But NMB is not just for tourists; within a one mile radius the town boasts, 20 grocery stores, 20 restaurants and bars, 20 shopping venues, 20 bus stops and 20 parks--someone has a favorite number. 6 coffee shops, 11 entertainment venues and 6 places to help you stay in shape. North Miami Beach has so many options you'll be exhausted just choosing which gym to go to.

Having trouble with Craigslist North Miami Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in North Miami Beach, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Miami Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

