3 bedroom apartments
334 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Miami Beach, FL
City Center
70 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,662
1251 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
California Club
201 Units Available
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1293 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
950 NE 163rd Street
950 Northeast 163rd Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Great Single Family in Miami! - Call us to schedule a viewing! ( NOT ACCCEPTING SECTION 8 AT THIS TIME) (RLNE5595078)
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
16461 NE 29th Ave
16461 Northeast 29th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
EASTERN SHORES-SUNNY ISLES BEACH - NORTH MIAMI BEACH Luxury House / 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths / 5200 Sq 160 FT DEEPWATER WATERFRONT HOME. 24 hr SECURITY GATED COMMUNITY. Upscale. Bay/Canal, heated saltwater pool and spa. No Fixed Bridges, Ocean Access.
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
16531 NE 35th Ave
16531 Northeast 35th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1250 sqft
Waterfront, no fixed bridges, substantially remolded 3/2 with or without deeded boat dock in boutique building. World class fishing only minutes away.
Uleta
1 Unit Available
17181 N Miami Ave
17181 North Miami Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful and Clean Single House 3 Beds 1 Bath-Ready to Move In-Has 2 parking spaces and more around-Quiet Street and Neighborhood-Very Close to Shopping Stores and restaurants-Easy to Show-Call Listing Agent for Showing.
Uleta
1 Unit Available
550 NE 180th Dr
550 Northeast 180th Drive, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
AMAZING 4 BEDS / 2 BATHS REMODELED HOME WITH POOL AND JACUZZI. EXCELLENT CONDITION, NEW WATER HEATER. BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPE. NEXT TO SCHOOLS: GERTRUDE K.
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3406 NE 168th St
3406 Northeast 168th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
UPDATED 4 BED 2 BATH WATERFRONT POOL HOME IN 24/7 GUARD-GATED COMMUNITY OF EASTERN SHORES** COULD BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED ** 80FT OF WATERFRONT ON OCEAN ACCESS CANAL & NO FIXED BRIDGES TO HAULOVER INLET ** IMPACT WINDOWS & DOORS ** HEATED
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
16385 Biscayne Blvd
16385 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
ENJOY ENDLESS WATER VIEWS OF SUNNY ISLES BEACH AND THE ATLANTIC FROM THIS PRISITINE 3 BEDROOM CORNER UNIT! FULLY FURNISHED!!!! WRAP AROUND BALCONIES, CUSTOM CLOSETS, CURTAINS THROUGHOUT, TOP OF THE LINE PORCELAIN FLOORING AND HIGH END APPLIANCES.
Sunray West
1 Unit Available
1635 Northeast 181st Street
1635 Northeast 181st Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
842 sqft
1635 Northeast 181st Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 04/15/2020. Pets: allowed.
Sunray East
1 Unit Available
2321 NE 174th St
2321 Northeast 174th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Beautiful updated home from new roof to impact windows to top of the line appliances. A must see! Extra large and spacious layout! Perfect for a large family with in laws.
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
1560 NE 159 St
1560 Northeast 159th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in North Miami Beach.
Windward
1 Unit Available
16910 NE 8th Ct
16910 Northeast 8th Court, North Miami Beach, FL
This house is close to schools and shopping centers. spacious 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Large den and family room too, formal dining area and living room --- in the heart of NMB --must see this free flowing house with all the extras.
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3323 NE 166th St
3323 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3BR/2.5BA WATERFRONT HOUSE IN EASTERN SHORES. SHORT TERM RENTAL. AVAILABLE DEC 21ST 2019. PROPERTY IS FULLY FURNISHED WITH MODERN FURNITURE. CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY WITH 2 CAR GARAGE, LUSH LANDSCAPING.
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3445 NE 167th St
3445 Northeast 167th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Waterfront house in Eastern Shores updated by a custom builder with finest imported materials and fixtures. Travertine marble floors throughout.
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3342 NE 166th St
3342 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
EASTERN SHORES! 80 FT WATER FRONT POOL HOME, NO FIXED BRIDGES FOR YOUR YACHT, ONE STORY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHS, NEW BATHROOMS W/ GRANITE COUNTERS & NEW FIXTURES, JACUZZI TUB, NEWER KITCHEN W/NEW CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS & NEWER APPLIANCES, UTILITY ROOM
Results within 1 mile of North Miami Beach
6 Units Available
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
995 sqft
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.
5 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Biscayne Landing
19 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,330
1315 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
35 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,556
1484 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
California Club
1 Unit Available
19276 NE 8th Ct
19276 Northeast 8th Court, Ives Estates, FL
AMAZING FULLY UPGRADED CUL DE SAC 4 BEDROOM POOL HOME HIGHLY DESIREABLE CUL DE SAC LOCATION WITH OVERSIZED LOT AND DRIVEWAY IN THE HEART OF AVENTURA ISLES! Bring your client to this amazing home in aventura isles minutes from all the city has to
1 Unit Available
3301 NE 183rd St
3301 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
3 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN/OFFICE/MEDIA ROOM, 3 1/2 BATHROOM WITH SPECTACULAR INTRACOASTAL AND SKYLINE VIEWS.
1 Unit Available
18201 Collins Ave
18201 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
2174 sqft
Beachfront Resort Style Building with Luxury at its best. Spacious floor plan, featuring 2 bedroom + den, and a large balcony overlooking the beach and the city.
1 Unit Available
3330 NE 190 ST
3330 Northeast 190th Street, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2 sqft
Unique Luxury in the Heart of Aventura - Waterfront Community, 24 Hr Guard Gate, Valet, Parking w/assigned Parking Spaces. Resort Style Club House, Custom Designed European Style Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances.
