apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:51 PM
414 Apartments for rent in North Miami Beach, FL with washer-dryer
171 Units Available
California Club
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,555
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1293 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
10 Units Available
California Club
Aventura Harbor Apartments
19455 NE 10th Ave, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,571
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1037 sqft
Amenities include a pool with a waterfall, a lighted tennis court, a dog park, and a well-equipped fitness center. Right off I-95 in N. Miami Beach.
76 Units Available
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,748
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
16461 NE 29th Ave
16461 Northeast 29th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$16,750
5200 sqft
EASTERN SHORES-SUNNY ISLES BEACH - NORTH MIAMI BEACH Luxury House / 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths / 5200 Sq 160 FT DEEPWATER WATERFRONT HOME. 24 hr SECURITY GATED COMMUNITY. Upscale. Bay/Canal, heated saltwater pool and spa. No Fixed Bridges, Ocean Access.
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
16531 NE 35th Ave
16531 Northeast 35th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1250 sqft
Waterfront, no fixed bridges, substantially remolded 3/2 with or without deeded boat dock in boutique building. World class fishing only minutes away.
1 Unit Available
13800 Highland Dr
13800 Highland Dr, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Move-in Ready!! 2 beds/2 bath and big Terrace, washer and dryer in the unit. You'll feel at home as soon as you enter this Luxury Condo located in North Miami.
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
16433 NE 31st Ave
16433 Northeast 31st Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$25,500
This Magnificent 6 bd, Timeless Luxury Mediterranean Residence was recently remodeled and fully furnished, located in the exclusive Eastern Shores neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
17111 BISCAYNE BL
17111 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
STUNNING 3B/3.5B UNIT AT THE RESERVES AT MARINA PALMS. SPECTACULAR OCEAN, INTRACOASTAL, CITY & MARINA VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM. TERRACE ACCESS FROM ALL ROOMS & LIVING AREA. ALL BEDROOMS ENSUITE. WHITE PORCELENATO FLOORS AND CALIFORNIA CLOSETS.
1 Unit Available
Highland Village
2370 NE 136th Ter
2370 Northeast 136th Terrace, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
EAST OF BISCAYNE BOULEVARD NEIGHBORHOOD, TINY HOUSE WITH WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT-NEAR COSTCO, FIU CAMPUS, THE BEACHES, GREAT CENTRALLY LOCATED HOUSE FOR RENT.
1 Unit Available
Sunray East
17301 Biscayne
17301 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,400
Beautifully furnished unit ready to move in!! Stunning corner with the most beautiful finishes & breathtaking sunrise & sunset views.
1 Unit Available
17301 Biscayne Blvd
17301 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1799 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular dream home with magnificent view of the intra coastal, ocean and wide city view, 3 full bedroom plus spacious den, Spectacular floor plan, open kitchen, High end appliances (Snaidero, Sub-Zero and Wolf; Grohe), porcelain floor, Amazing
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
3406 NE 168th St
3406 Northeast 168th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,350
UPDATED 4 BED 2 BATH WATERFRONT POOL HOME IN 24/7 GUARD-GATED COMMUNITY OF EASTERN SHORES** COULD BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED ** 80FT OF WATERFRONT ON OCEAN ACCESS CANAL & NO FIXED BRIDGES TO HAULOVER INLET ** IMPACT WINDOWS & DOORS ** HEATED
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
4000 NE 168th St
4000 Northeast 168th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
24/7 guard gated community of Eastern Shores. Overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, Beautiful residence gated and comes with 2 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, 2 covered parking spaces.
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
3703 NE 166th St
3703 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location!Location!Be The First To Live IN this Beautifully Remodeled Unit In A Prime Location. Expansive Views Overlook The Canal With a Dazzling and Unobstructed City Landscape That Reaches Beyond Aventura. Great A+ School District.
1 Unit Available
Oak Grove
1560 NE 159 St
1560 Northeast 159th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in North Miami Beach.
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
3342 NE 166th St
3342 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
EASTERN SHORES! 80 FT WATER FRONT POOL HOME, NO FIXED BRIDGES FOR YOUR YACHT, ONE STORY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHS, NEW BATHROOMS W/ GRANITE COUNTERS & NEW FIXTURES, JACUZZI TUB, NEWER KITCHEN W/NEW CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS & NEWER APPLIANCES, UTILITY ROOM
1 Unit Available
Sunray West
17970 NE 12th Ave
17970 Northeast 12th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Enjoy the amazing CANAL VIEW in the desirable North Miami Beach area in aPRIVATE LOT with no next door neighbor Turn key! BRAND NEW KITCHEN. Fresh Paint. MUST SEE!!!
Results within 1 mile of North Miami Beach
18 Units Available
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.
25 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,721
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,719
1484 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
19 Units Available
Biscayne Landing
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
34 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
4 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,555
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
29 Units Available
Golden Glades
Parc Place
17600 NW 5th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off I-95 near Sunny Isles Beach and Haulover Park, these units feature balconies, air conditioning and modern appliances. On-site you'll find a 24-hour fitness center, gated entrance, playground, clubhouse and business center.
1 Unit Available
290 174TH ST 1415
290 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,275
732 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LARGE FURNISHED STUDIO W/ OCEAN VIEWS - Property Id: 51490 Gorgeous direct ocean views from this furnished studio in prestigious Sunny Isles. All stainless steel appliances.
