110 Apartments for rent in North Miami Beach, FL with gym

"Water so clear you can see to the bottom. $100,000 cars, everybody got em. Ain't no surprise in a club to see Sly Stallone, Miami, my second home." (-Will Smith, "Miami")

North Miami beach (also known as NMB) is for those who love the vibe of South Beach, but not all of its “craziness.” The area has more of a beach-town feel, rather than the hustle and bustle for which Miami is known. NMB is a place to soak up the sun and relax on some of the country's cleanest beaches. But NMB is not just for tourists; within a one mile radius the town boasts, 20 grocery stores, 20 restaurants and bars, 20 shopping venues, 20 bus stops and 20 parks--someone has a favorite number. 6 coffee shops, 11 entertainment venues and 6 places to help you stay in shape. North Miami Beach has so many options you'll be exhausted just choosing which gym to go to.

