Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

110 Apartments for rent in North Miami Beach, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Miami Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
California Club
196 Units Available
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1293 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Sunray East
11 Units Available
The Arbors
2375 NE 173rd St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,485
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1213 sqft
Adjacent to Greynolds Park. Also near Aventura Mall, Golden Glades station and the beach. One- and two-bedroom apartments with expansive living areas and private patios or balconies. Property offers a laundry on every floor.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
City Center
75 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,763
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
23 Units Available
Aventura Oaks
1572 NE 191st St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1200 sqft
Aventura Oaks offers several spacious floor plans, completely remodeled, including one and two bedrooms to choose from.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
17301 Biscayne Blvd
17301 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1799 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular dream home with magnificent view of the intra coastal, ocean and wide city view, 3 full bedroom plus spacious den, Spectacular floor plan, open kitchen, High end appliances (Snaidero, Sub-Zero and Wolf; Grohe), porcelain floor, Amazing

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3750 NE 170th St
3750 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
55+ community. Corner unit. Gorgeous 2 beds and 2 bath with over 1100 sqft. Tiled throughout and laminate bedrooms. Every room has a window to the exterior. Big screened balcony facing the canal, with intracostal access. Closet galore. Extra-storage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
1180 NE 160th Ter
1180 Northeast 160th Terrace, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Nice 2 bedroom 1 baths single family unit. Very clean, tiled throughout with new Stove and Refrigerator. Property is close to all Major Highways, Beaches, Malls, Recreations, Parks, Shopping Center, Fitness centers and other Amenties.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
17111 Biscayne Blvd
17111 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,199
1691 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live glamorous at The Reserve at Marina Palms, over 2000 SQFt of living with dazzling views, luxury finished echoing the ultimate Miami Living!. This immaculate 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
16385 Biscayne Blvd
16385 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
ENJOY ENDLESS WATER VIEWS OF SUNNY ISLES BEACH AND THE ATLANTIC FROM THIS PRISITINE 3 BEDROOM CORNER UNIT! FULLY FURNISHED!!!! WRAP AROUND BALCONIES, CUSTOM CLOSETS, CURTAINS THROUGHOUT, TOP OF THE LINE PORCELAIN FLOORING AND HIGH END APPLIANCES.

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
4000 NE 168th St
4000 Northeast 168th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
24/7 guard gated community of Eastern Shores. Overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, Beautiful residence gated and comes with 2 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, 2 covered parking spaces.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
City Center
1 Unit Available
2025 NE 164th St
2025 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartment 1/1.5 with balcony and big windows with amazing views. Open Kitchen, dishwasher, laminate floors. Secure building with intercom in lobby and gated parking, laundry on site; Newer amenities including pool, gym, club, and more.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Western Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
16546 NE 26th Ave
16546 Northeast 26th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely renovated and remodeled with amazing water views. Brand new everything!! Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, porcelain floors and walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of North Miami Beach
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:00am
5 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,360
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
34 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,569
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,556
1484 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
38 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,070
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Biscayne Landing
18 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Sans Souci Estates
5 Units Available
Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with spacious floor plans, oversized closets, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Common amenities include a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, and on-site laundry. Seven minutes from Florida International University.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
22 Units Available
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Miami Industrial District
5 Units Available
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
995 sqft
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 6 at 07:44pm
Keystone Point
3 Units Available
Forest Place
1600 NE 135th St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1200 sqft
This property is a short drive to Aventura Mall and the Bal Harbour Shops. On-site amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community. Units feature a full range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated March 3 at 09:14pm
Golden Glades
29 Units Available
Parc Place
17600 NW 5th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off I-95 near Sunny Isles Beach and Haulover Park, these units feature balconies, air conditioning and modern appliances. On-site you'll find a 24-hour fitness center, gated entrance, playground, clubhouse and business center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated August 2 at 08:30pm
Kings Point
Contact for Availability
Marina del Mar
100 Kings Point Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1253 sqft
This beachfront, high-rise property is only minutes from the Intracoastal Mall. Residents have access to luxury amenities that include a clubhouse, concierge and beautiful swimming pool. Units have full range of appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
17100 N Bay Rd
17100 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1 sqft
1 bedroom furnished and ready for vacation 3-4 months in the luxury waterfront condominium Mediterranean -style, Porto Bellagio. This unit is walking distance to the beach and RK plaza with supermarket, Marshalls, restaurants and cafeterias.
City Guide for North Miami Beach, FL

"Water so clear you can see to the bottom. $100,000 cars, everybody got em. Ain't no surprise in a club to see Sly Stallone, Miami, my second home." (-Will Smith, "Miami")

North Miami beach (also known as NMB) is for those who love the vibe of South Beach, but not all of its “craziness.” The area has more of a beach-town feel, rather than the hustle and bustle for which Miami is known. NMB is a place to soak up the sun and relax on some of the country's cleanest beaches. But NMB is not just for tourists; within a one mile radius the town boasts, 20 grocery stores, 20 restaurants and bars, 20 shopping venues, 20 bus stops and 20 parks--someone has a favorite number. 6 coffee shops, 11 entertainment venues and 6 places to help you stay in shape. North Miami Beach has so many options you'll be exhausted just choosing which gym to go to.

Having trouble with Craigslist North Miami Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in North Miami Beach, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Miami Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

