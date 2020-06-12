/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:24 PM
112 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Miami Beach, FL
Sunray East
11 Units Available
The Arbors
2375 NE 173rd St, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1213 sqft
Adjacent to Greynolds Park. Also near Aventura Mall, Golden Glades station and the beach. One- and two-bedroom apartments with expansive living areas and private patios or balconies. Property offers a laundry on every floor.
California Club
202 Units Available
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
City Center
71 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
23 Units Available
Aventura Oaks
1572 NE 191st St, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1200 sqft
Aventura Oaks offers several spacious floor plans, completely remodeled, including one and two bedrooms to choose from.
City Center
1 Unit Available
2075 NE 164 ST
2075 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1045 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION - Property Id: 225872 BEAUTIFUL CORNER UNIT , COMPLETELY REMODELED ! GORGEOUS WATER VIEWS ! NICE BALCONY,AMAZING LOCATION, CLOSE TO THE BEACH ! CLOSE TO AVENTURA AND SUNNY ISLES. WILL NOT LAST.
Uleta
1 Unit Available
17050
17050 North Miami Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1350 sqft
Walk Distance to the beach. Close to many restaurants, shoping centers, citi hall, Aventura Mall
City Center
1 Unit Available
2821 N Miami Beach Blvd
2821 Northeast 167th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1058 sqft
Nice two bedrooms and two baths condo unit in mint condition. Mr. Clean was living in this unit. Tile throughout the condo. Centrally located, close to Aventura & Bal Harbor Mall, close to great restaurants. 5 minutes away driving to the beach.
Western Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
16590 NE 26th Ave
16590 Northeast 26th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautifully updated 3BR/2BA (3rd room can be used as room or den/office) condo on the Intracoastal just south of Aventura. Gorgeous water views throughout unit. Kitchen & bathroom feature Quarts countertops.
Windward
1 Unit Available
1471 Northeast 170th Street
1471 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
653 sqft
1471 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
Windward
1 Unit Available
981 Northeast 169th Street
981 Northeast 169th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
855 sqft
981 Northeast 169th Street, Miami, FL 33162 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/06/2020. No pets allowed. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located on the 2nd floor.
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3745 NE 171st St
3745 Northeast 171st Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
Call Listing Agent for more info.
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3522 NE 171st St
3522 Northeast 171st Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful condo with open kitchen in a great neighborhood. spacious master with walking closet. A must see and it is easy to rent.
1 Unit Available
17301 Biscayne Blvd
17301 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1799 sqft
Spectacular dream home with magnificent view of the intra coastal, ocean and wide city view, 3 full bedroom plus spacious den, Spectacular floor plan, open kitchen, High end appliances (Snaidero, Sub-Zero and Wolf; Grohe), porcelain floor, Amazing
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3750 NE 170th St
3750 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
55+ community. Corner unit. Gorgeous 2 beds and 2 bath with over 1100 sqft. Tiled throughout and laminate bedrooms. Every room has a window to the exterior. Big screened balcony facing the canal, with intracostal access. Closet galore. Extra-storage.
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3868 NE 169th Street
3868 Northeast 169th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
785 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION. CLOSE TO AVENTURA MALL, GULFSTREAM MALL AND CASINO,THE OCEAN AND BEACHES, SUNNY ISLES, BAL HARBOUR, AVENTURA AND HOLLYWOOD, US1 AND I 95 HWY. BEAUTIFUL AND LIGHTED 2 BED/2 BATH WITH A FULL WATERFRONT VIEW IN EASTERN SHORES.
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
1180 NE 160th Ter
1180 Northeast 160th Terrace, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Nice 2 bedroom 1 baths single family unit. Very clean, tiled throughout with new Stove and Refrigerator. Property is close to all Major Highways, Beaches, Malls, Recreations, Parks, Shopping Center, Fitness centers and other Amenties.
1 Unit Available
13800 Highlands Dr
13800 Highland Dr, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
The Highlands is the best new project in the area build by the prestigious company Blue Road Developers designed by Carlos Ott. High end condo with all the amenities. Spacious 2/2 new apartment ready to move in.
1 Unit Available
17111 Biscayne Blvd
17111 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,199
1691 sqft
Live glamorous at The Reserve at Marina Palms, over 2000 SQFt of living with dazzling views, luxury finished echoing the ultimate Miami Living!. This immaculate 2.
Windward
1 Unit Available
1430 NE 170th Street
1430 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Nice condo for rent, 2 bedrooms, tile floors through out, newer kitchen and bath, big closets. Large screened patio. Newer Central AC. May be rented fully furnished or unfurnished.
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
4000 NE 168th St
4000 Northeast 168th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
24/7 guard gated community of Eastern Shores. Overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, Beautiful residence gated and comes with 2 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, 2 covered parking spaces.
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3600 NE 170th St
3600 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED UNIT! SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN,UNIT IS TASTEFULLY FURNISHED, ELEGANT AND FUNCTIONAL. VIEW OF THE CANAL, THIS IS A VERY QUIET 55 + COMMUNITY, ONE OCCUPANT HAS TO BE 55 YEARS OLD.
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3536 NE 168th St
3536 Northeast 168th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful condo on canal. A pleasure to live. Very private and peaceful boutique building in Eastern shores area. Close to everything-shopping plazas, airports, night life clubs, parks and attractions, beaches. Amazing location, wont last
City Center
1 Unit Available
2122 NE 170th St
2122 NE 170th St, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
Amazing renovated home, great location, close to Aventura Mall, shopping, restaurant, beach, etc. Great news! washer/dryer on site. Can be rented with or without furniture. Grab the opportunity before it's too late!
City Center
1 Unit Available
17051 NE 23rd Ave
17051 Northeast 23rd Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
BEAUTIFUL AND IMMACULATE SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOMS , 1 FULL BATH ON 1ST FLOOR , TILE FLOORS , CEILING FANS , PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE, RENOVATED KITCHEN, 1 ASSIGN PARKING SPACE, PLUS PLENTY OF SPACE PARKING IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, NEXT TO A DAYCARE, CLOSE
