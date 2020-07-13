132 Apartments for rent in North Miami Beach, FL with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Miami Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area
171 Units Available
171 Units Available
California Club
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1293 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
72 Units Available
$
72 Units Available
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,748
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
10 Units Available
$
10 Units Available
California Club
Aventura Harbor Apartments
19455 NE 10th Ave, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,571
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1037 sqft
Amenities include a pool with a waterfall, a lighted tennis court, a dog park, and a well-equipped fitness center. Right off I-95 in N. Miami Beach.
18 Units Available
$
18 Units Available
Aventura Oaks
1572 NE 191st St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1200 sqft
Aventura Oaks offers several spacious floor plans, completely remodeled, including one and two bedrooms to choose from.
9 Units Available
9 Units Available
Sunray East
The Arbors
2375 NE 173rd St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1213 sqft
Adjacent to Greynolds Park. Also near Aventura Mall, Golden Glades station and the beach. One- and two-bedroom apartments with expansive living areas and private patios or balconies. Property offers a laundry on every floor.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
3545 NE 166th St
3545 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
828 sqft
It is all about the views in this waterfront penthouse 1 bedroom and 1 bath unit in convenient location. Look north over the surrounding neighborhood with lots of water views. Unit has a large balcony and good storage.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
City Center
2025 NE 164th St
2025 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartment 1/1.5 with balcony and big windows with amazing views. Open Kitchen, dishwasher, laminate floors. Secure building with intercom in lobby and gated parking, laundry on site; Newer amenities including pool, gym, club, and more.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
16433 NE 31st Ave
16433 Northeast 31st Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$25,500
This Magnificent 6 bd, Timeless Luxury Mediterranean Residence was recently remodeled and fully furnished, located in the exclusive Eastern Shores neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
City Center
2048 NE 168th St
2048 Northeast 168th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Adorable unit. 1 BEDROOM 1 FULL BATHROOM. Tile floors throughout. Excellent Location near NE 163 St. Assigned Parking Space. close to Aventura Mall, shopping, restaurant, beach, etc. Grab the opportunity before it's too late!

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Uleta
225 NE 171 Ter
225 Northeast 171st Terrace, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
MAGNIFICENT HOME PART OF A DUPLEX, THERE ARE TWO HOUSES ON THIS DUPLEX LOT. CENTRALLY LOCATED ON A LARGE LOT AND A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
3755 NE 167th St
3755 Northeast 167th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE 1 bedroom 1 bath in the best location. Located in Eastern Shores directly on the water near grocery stores and restaurants. This Unit has been completely renovated from top to bottom.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
3566 NE 168th St
3566 Northeast 168th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
827 sqft
AMAZING AND TASTEFULLY FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM IN EASTERN SHORES FEELS LIKE A HOME WITH A HUGE DECK OVERLOOKING THE DECK AREA AND THEN THE CANAL, THERE ARE NO NEIGHBORS ABOVE YOU IN THIS MID-CENTURY FOURPLEX, THIS OVERSIZE ONE BEDROOM REALLY FEELS

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
16385 Biscayne Boulevard #1204 - 1
16385 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THE HARBOUR Newest and most exclusive building in North Miami Beach. This unit has breathtaking views of MIAMI - pure LUXURY 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom + DEN. Brand new SS appliances.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Uleta
17181 N Miami Ave
17181 North Miami Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful and Clean Single House 3 Beds 1 Bath-Ready to Move In-Has 2 parking spaces and more around-Quiet Street and Neighborhood-Very Close to Shopping Stores and restaurants-Easy to Show-Call Listing Agent for Showing.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
17111 BISCAYNE BL
17111 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
STUNNING 3B/3.5B UNIT AT THE RESERVES AT MARINA PALMS. SPECTACULAR OCEAN, INTRACOASTAL, CITY & MARINA VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM. TERRACE ACCESS FROM ALL ROOMS & LIVING AREA. ALL BEDROOMS ENSUITE. WHITE PORCELENATO FLOORS AND CALIFORNIA CLOSETS.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Highland Village
2370 NE 136th Ter
2370 Northeast 136th Terrace, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
EAST OF BISCAYNE BOULEVARD NEIGHBORHOOD, TINY HOUSE WITH WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT-NEAR COSTCO, FIU CAMPUS, THE BEACHES, GREAT CENTRALLY LOCATED HOUSE FOR RENT.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Western Eastern Shores
16590 NE 26th Ave
16590 Northeast 26th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautifully updated 3BR/2BA (3rd room can be used as room or den/office) condo on the Intracoastal just south of Aventura. Gorgeous water views throughout unit. Kitchen & bathroom feature Quarts countertops.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
3642 NE 171st St
3642 Northeast 171st Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious waterfront unit located in the gated community of Eastern Shores. Beautiful intracoastal views from the balcony off the bedroom and living room. Pool has recently been refinished. Near beaches, Oleta Park, shopping & restaurants.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
4000 NE 168th St
4000 Northeast 168th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
24/7 guard gated community of Eastern Shores. Overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, Beautiful residence gated and comes with 2 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, 2 covered parking spaces.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Oak Grove
1560 NE 159 St
1560 Northeast 159th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in North Miami Beach.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
3445 NE 167th St
3445 Northeast 167th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Waterfront house in Eastern Shores updated by a custom builder with finest imported materials and fixtures. Travertine marble floors throughout.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
3342 NE 166th St
3342 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
EASTERN SHORES! 80 FT WATER FRONT POOL HOME, NO FIXED BRIDGES FOR YOUR YACHT, ONE STORY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHS, NEW BATHROOMS W/ GRANITE COUNTERS & NEW FIXTURES, JACUZZI TUB, NEWER KITCHEN W/NEW CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS & NEWER APPLIANCES, UTILITY ROOM

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
3302 NE 166th St
3302 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
Magnificent Waterfront Home offering 6 bedrooms and 6 and 1/2 bathrooms. Separate study/office. Over 5,000 sq ft of living space. Recently completely remodeled. Top of the Line Appliances - wolf and sub zero throughout. Home theater & game room.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Allen Park
16162 Northeast 18th Place
16162 NE 18th Pl, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 FULL BATH, Located minus from Aventura Mall, Beaches, I95, US1 (Biscayne Blvd), 1 min walk to 163 Street and all restaurants, 2 reserved Spot for Parking, Very desirable area, Great schools, minus from all Shopping areas.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Miami Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Miami Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

