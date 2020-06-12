/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
348 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in North Miami Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
California Club
202 Units Available
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Sunray East
11 Units Available
The Arbors
2375 NE 173rd St, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1213 sqft
Adjacent to Greynolds Park. Also near Aventura Mall, Golden Glades station and the beach. One- and two-bedroom apartments with expansive living areas and private patios or balconies. Property offers a laundry on every floor.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
City Center
71 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
23 Units Available
Aventura Oaks
1572 NE 191st St, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1200 sqft
Aventura Oaks offers several spacious floor plans, completely remodeled, including one and two bedrooms to choose from.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Uleta
1 Unit Available
17050
17050 North Miami Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1350 sqft
Walk Distance to the beach. Close to many restaurants, shoping centers, citi hall, Aventura Mall
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
City Center
1 Unit Available
2821 N Miami Beach Blvd
2821 Northeast 167th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1058 sqft
Nice two bedrooms and two baths condo unit in mint condition. Mr. Clean was living in this unit. Tile throughout the condo. Centrally located, close to Aventura & Bal Harbor Mall, close to great restaurants. 5 minutes away driving to the beach.
1 of 8
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
2075 NE 164 ST
2075 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1045 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION - Property Id: 225872 BEAUTIFUL CORNER UNIT , COMPLETELY REMODELED ! GORGEOUS WATER VIEWS ! NICE BALCONY,AMAZING LOCATION, CLOSE TO THE BEACH ! CLOSE TO AVENTURA AND SUNNY ISLES. WILL NOT LAST.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Western Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
16590 NE 26th Ave
16590 Northeast 26th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautifully updated 3BR/2BA (3rd room can be used as room or den/office) condo on the Intracoastal just south of Aventura. Gorgeous water views throughout unit. Kitchen & bathroom feature Quarts countertops.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3745 NE 171st St
3745 Northeast 171st Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
Call Listing Agent for more info.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3522 NE 171st St
3522 Northeast 171st Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful condo with open kitchen in a great neighborhood. spacious master with walking closet. A must see and it is easy to rent.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3750 NE 170th St
3750 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
55+ community. Corner unit. Gorgeous 2 beds and 2 bath with over 1100 sqft. Tiled throughout and laminate bedrooms. Every room has a window to the exterior. Big screened balcony facing the canal, with intracostal access. Closet galore. Extra-storage.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3868 NE 169th Street
3868 Northeast 169th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
785 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION. CLOSE TO AVENTURA MALL, GULFSTREAM MALL AND CASINO,THE OCEAN AND BEACHES, SUNNY ISLES, BAL HARBOUR, AVENTURA AND HOLLYWOOD, US1 AND I 95 HWY. BEAUTIFUL AND LIGHTED 2 BED/2 BATH WITH A FULL WATERFRONT VIEW IN EASTERN SHORES.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
13800 Highlands Dr
13800 Highland Dr, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
The Highlands is the best new project in the area build by the prestigious company Blue Road Developers designed by Carlos Ott. High end condo with all the amenities. Spacious 2/2 new apartment ready to move in.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3600 NE 170th St
3600 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED UNIT! SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN,UNIT IS TASTEFULLY FURNISHED, ELEGANT AND FUNCTIONAL. VIEW OF THE CANAL, THIS IS A VERY QUIET 55 + COMMUNITY, ONE OCCUPANT HAS TO BE 55 YEARS OLD.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3536 NE 168th St
3536 Northeast 168th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful condo on canal. A pleasure to live. Very private and peaceful boutique building in Eastern shores area. Close to everything-shopping plazas, airports, night life clubs, parks and attractions, beaches. Amazing location, wont last
Results within 1 mile of North Miami Beach
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
38 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1346 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 01:02am
$
Biscayne Landing
18 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
35 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
22 Units Available
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 6 at 07:44pm
Keystone Point
3 Units Available
Forest Place
1600 NE 135th St, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1200 sqft
This property is a short drive to Aventura Mall and the Bal Harbour Shops. On-site amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community. Units feature a full range of appliances.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated August 2 at 08:30pm
Kings Point
Contact for Availability
Marina del Mar
100 Kings Point Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1253 sqft
This beachfront, high-rise property is only minutes from the Intracoastal Mall. Residents have access to luxury amenities that include a clubhouse, concierge and beautiful swimming pool. Units have full range of appliances.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3165 NE 184th St
3165 NE 184th St, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
SHORT TERM or ANNUAL LEASE. Price listed is for one year. Short term (3 month min) starting at $3200+ per month. Fully-furnished, second floor, garden view unit at Village by the Bay in Aventura! Tastefully renovated and decorated.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
17275 COLLINS AVE UNIT
17275 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1 sqft
Short term****APARTMENT ON THE BEACH in SUNNY ISLES **** Excellent conditions ****Easy to show. Property is available from October 1, 2019iP
