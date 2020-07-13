220 Apartments for rent in North Miami Beach, FL with pool

/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
170 Units Available
California Club
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1293 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
72 Units Available
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,748
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
10 Units Available
California Club
Aventura Harbor Apartments
19455 NE 10th Ave, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,571
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1037 sqft
Amenities include a pool with a waterfall, a lighted tennis court, a dog park, and a well-equipped fitness center. Right off I-95 in N. Miami Beach.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
Aventura Oaks
1572 NE 191st St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1200 sqft
Aventura Oaks offers several spacious floor plans, completely remodeled, including one and two bedrooms to choose from.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Sunray East
The Arbors
2375 NE 173rd St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1213 sqft
Adjacent to Greynolds Park. Also near Aventura Mall, Golden Glades station and the beach. One- and two-bedroom apartments with expansive living areas and private patios or balconies. Property offers a laundry on every floor.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Windward
1450 NE 170th St
1450 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1095 sqft
*** The owner has 4 apartments available 2 bedrooms, 1 bedrooms, and studio. Inquiries welcome**** There is an opportunity for reduced rent, this apartment has some water damage in the living room from a previous roof leak.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
16461 NE 29th Ave
16461 Northeast 29th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$16,750
5200 sqft
EASTERN SHORES-SUNNY ISLES BEACH - NORTH MIAMI BEACH Luxury House / 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths / 5200 Sq 160 FT DEEPWATER WATERFRONT HOME. 24 hr SECURITY GATED COMMUNITY. Upscale. Bay/Canal, heated saltwater pool and spa. No Fixed Bridges, Ocean Access.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
3545 NE 166th St
3545 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
828 sqft
It is all about the views in this waterfront penthouse 1 bedroom and 1 bath unit in convenient location. Look north over the surrounding neighborhood with lots of water views. Unit has a large balcony and good storage.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Western Eastern Shores
2821 NE 163 Street
2821 Northeast 163rd Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1058 sqft
Nice two bedrooms and two baths condo unit in mint condition. Mr. Clean was living in this unit. Tile throughout the condo. Centrally located, close to Aventura & Bal Harbor Mall, close to great restaurants. 5 minutes away driving to the beach.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
16531 NE 35th Ave
16531 Northeast 35th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1250 sqft
Waterfront, no fixed bridges, substantially remolded 3/2 with or without deeded boat dock in boutique building. World class fishing only minutes away.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
City Center
2025 NE 164th St
2025 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartment 1/1.5 with balcony and big windows with amazing views. Open Kitchen, dishwasher, laminate floors. Secure building with intercom in lobby and gated parking, laundry on site; Newer amenities including pool, gym, club, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
13800 Highland Dr
13800 Highland Dr, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Move-in Ready!! 2 beds/2 bath and big Terrace, washer and dryer in the unit. You'll feel at home as soon as you enter this Luxury Condo located in North Miami.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
16433 NE 31st Ave
16433 Northeast 31st Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$25,500
This Magnificent 6 bd, Timeless Luxury Mediterranean Residence was recently remodeled and fully furnished, located in the exclusive Eastern Shores neighborhood.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Western Eastern Shores
2935 NE 163rd St
2935 Northeast 163rd Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
846 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom apartment for rent in a heart of Eastern Shores. Big screen balcony, shops and restaurants in walking distance. The building is 5 minutes away from the beach by car.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Western Eastern Shores
16546 NE 26th Ave
16546 Northeast 26th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright and sunny completely renovated 1 bd 1.5 bth condo. Waterfront lifestyle. Granite kitchen counters with modern cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master bath updated with travertine and limestone tile. Completely tiled.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
City Center
2175 NE 170th St
2175 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,297
Great remodeled condo for rent. Large 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with a very good distribution. Very large Walk in closet. Gas appliances and very fast approval. Take advantage of the proximity to Aventura at a fraction of the cost.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
City Center
2903 N Miami Beach Blvd
2903 Northeast 167th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Beautiful 1Bed, 1.5 Baths recently updated. Quiet building and in an amazing location. Canal front with boat slip available. Very close to the beach, shopping plazas, restaurants, and parks.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Western Eastern Shores
2841 NE 163rd St
2841 Northeast 163rd Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL AND PEACEFUL APARTMENT OVERLOOKING THE OLETA PARK. ONLY MINUTES AWAY FROM THE BEACH, AVENTURA MALL, THE NEW MAGNIFICENT GULFSTREAM PARK CASINO & RACING AS WELL AS FINE DINING ALL AROUND. CLOSE TO FIU NORTH.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
City Center
2170 NE 167th St
2170 Northeast 167th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
Mediterranean Style Home/Condo. 3.0 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, open living space. Offers great location with easy access to beaches. Minutes from Beaches and Aventura Mall. Open floor-plan kitchen. Located with a gated community
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
3860 NE 170th St
3860 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Location Location Location!!! Beautiful 1/1.5 Apartment in Eastern Shores community, Police Gated, Canal and Intracostal access, Close to Sunny Isles Beach.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
3755 NE 167th St
3755 Northeast 167th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE 1 bedroom 1 bath in the best location. Located in Eastern Shores directly on the water near grocery stores and restaurants. This Unit has been completely renovated from top to bottom.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
16385 Biscayne Boulevard #1204 - 1
16385 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THE HARBOUR Newest and most exclusive building in North Miami Beach. This unit has breathtaking views of MIAMI - pure LUXURY 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom + DEN. Brand new SS appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
17111 BISCAYNE BL
17111 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
STUNNING 3B/3.5B UNIT AT THE RESERVES AT MARINA PALMS. SPECTACULAR OCEAN, INTRACOASTAL, CITY & MARINA VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM. TERRACE ACCESS FROM ALL ROOMS & LIVING AREA. ALL BEDROOMS ENSUITE. WHITE PORCELENATO FLOORS AND CALIFORNIA CLOSETS.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Uleta
550 NE 180th Dr
550 Northeast 180th Drive, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
AMAZING 4 BEDS / 2 BATHS REMODELED HOME WITH POOL AND JACUZZI. EXCELLENT CONDITION, NEW WATER HEATER. BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPE. NEXT TO SCHOOLS: GERTRUDE K.
