Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:59 AM

119 Apartments for rent in North Miami Beach, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
City Center
75 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,763
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
California Club
199 Units Available
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1293 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
23 Units Available
Aventura Oaks
1572 NE 191st St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1200 sqft
Aventura Oaks offers several spacious floor plans, completely remodeled, including one and two bedrooms to choose from.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunray East
11 Units Available
The Arbors
2375 NE 173rd St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,485
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1213 sqft
Adjacent to Greynolds Park. Also near Aventura Mall, Golden Glades station and the beach. One- and two-bedroom apartments with expansive living areas and private patios or balconies. Property offers a laundry on every floor.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
City Center
1 Unit Available
16410 Miami Dr
16410 Miami Drive, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths in North Miami Beach. Very spacious living room and bedroom, plenty of storage, and walking closet. Vinyl flooring throughout the apartment that resembles wood, Screened balcony with roll down hurricane shutters.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
16461 NE 29th Ave
16461 Northeast 29th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$16,750
5200 sqft
EASTERN SHORES-SUNNY ISLES BEACH - NORTH MIAMI BEACH Luxury House / 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths / 5200 Sq 160 FT DEEPWATER WATERFRONT HOME. 24 hr SECURITY GATED COMMUNITY. Upscale. Bay/Canal, heated saltwater pool and spa. No Fixed Bridges, Ocean Access.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3545 NE 166th St
3545 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
828 sqft
It is all about the views in this waterfront penthouse 1 bedroom and 1 bath unit in convenient location. Look north over the surrounding neighborhood with lots of waterviews. Unit has a large balcony and good storage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
16531 NE 35th Ave
16531 Northeast 35th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1250 sqft
Waterfront, no fixed bridges, substantially remolded 3/2 with or without deeded boat dock in boutique building. World class fishing only minutes away.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
City Center
1 Unit Available
2075 NE 164 ST
2075 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1045 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION - Property Id: 225872 BEAUTIFUL CORNER UNIT , COMPLETELY REMODELED ! GORGEOUS WATER VIEWS ! NICE BALCONY,AMAZING LOCATION, CLOSE TO THE BEACH ! CLOSE TO AVENTURA AND SUNNY ISLES. WILL NOT LAST.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Western Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
16590 NE 26th Ave
16590 Northeast 26th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautifully updated 3BR/2BA (3rd room can be used as room or den/office) condo on the Intracoastal just south of Aventura. Gorgeous water views throughout unit. Kitchen & bathroom feature Quarts countertops.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3522 NE 171st St
3522 Northeast 171st Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful condo with open kitchen in a great neighborhood. spacious master with walking closet. A must see and it is easy to rent.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3566 NE 168th St
3566 Northeast 168th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
827 sqft
AMAZING AND TASTEFULLY FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM IN EASTERN SHORES FEELS LIKE A HOME WITH A HUGE DECK OVERLOOKING THE DECK AREA AND THEN THE CANAL, THERE ARE NO NEIGHBORS ABOVE YOU IN THIS MID-CENTURY FOURPLEX, THIS OVERSIZE ONE BEDROOM REALLY FEELS

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3642 NE 171st St
3642 Northeast 171st Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious waterfront unit located in the gated community of Eastern Shores. Beautiful intracoastal views from the balcony off the bedroom and living room. Pool has recently been refinished. Near beaches, Oleta Park, shopping & restaurants.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3750 NE 170th St
3750 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
55+ community. Corner unit. Gorgeous 2 beds and 2 bath with over 1100 sqft. Tiled throughout and laminate bedrooms. Every room has a window to the exterior. Big screened balcony facing the canal, with intracostal access. Closet galore. Extra-storage.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3868 NE 169th Street
3868 Northeast 169th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
785 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION. CLOSE TO AVENTURA MALL, GULFSTREAM MALL AND CASINO,THE OCEAN AND BEACHES, SUNNY ISLES, BAL HARBOUR, AVENTURA AND HOLLYWOOD, US1 AND I 95 HWY. BEAUTIFUL AND LIGHTED 2 BED/2 BATH WITH A FULL WATERFRONT VIEW IN EASTERN SHORES.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3406 NE 168th St
3406 Northeast 168th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,350
UPDATED 4 BED 2 BATH WATERFRONT POOL HOME IN 24/7 GUARD-GATED COMMUNITY OF EASTERN SHORES** COULD BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED ** 80FT OF WATERFRONT ON OCEAN ACCESS CANAL & NO FIXED BRIDGES TO HAULOVER INLET ** IMPACT WINDOWS & DOORS ** HEATED

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Windward
1 Unit Available
1430 NE 170th Street
1430 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Nice condo for rent, 2 bedrooms, tile floors through out, newer kitchen and bath, big closets. Large screened patio. Newer Central AC. May be rented fully furnished or unfurnished.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
16385 Biscayne Blvd
16385 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
ENJOY ENDLESS WATER VIEWS OF SUNNY ISLES BEACH AND THE ATLANTIC FROM THIS PRISITINE 3 BEDROOM CORNER UNIT! FULLY FURNISHED!!!! WRAP AROUND BALCONIES, CUSTOM CLOSETS, CURTAINS THROUGHOUT, TOP OF THE LINE PORCELAIN FLOORING AND HIGH END APPLIANCES.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
4000 NE 168th St
4000 Northeast 168th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
24/7 guard gated community of Eastern Shores. Overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, Beautiful residence gated and comes with 2 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, 2 covered parking spaces.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
City Center
1 Unit Available
2025 NE 164th St
2025 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartment 1/1.5 with balcony and big windows with amazing views. Open Kitchen, dishwasher, laminate floors. Secure building with intercom in lobby and gated parking, laundry on site; Newer amenities including pool, gym, club, and more.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
1560 NE 159 St
1560 Northeast 159th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in North Miami Beach.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3782 NE 166th St
3782 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This summer keep your boat in your own dock right behind your townhouse. 35" Dock slip is included in this rental This unit is ready to move in, 2 large bedrooms and two bathrooms plus your own sauna upstairs.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3323 NE 166th St
3323 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3BR/2.5BA WATERFRONT HOUSE IN EASTERN SHORES. SHORT TERM RENTAL. AVAILABLE DEC 21ST 2019. PROPERTY IS FULLY FURNISHED WITH MODERN FURNITURE. CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY WITH 2 CAR GARAGE, LUSH LANDSCAPING.
Results within 1 mile of North Miami Beach
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
6 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in North Miami Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Miami Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

