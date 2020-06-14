113 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Miami Beach, FL

/
Sunray East
11 Units Available
The Arbors
2375 NE 173rd St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,485
810 sqft
Adjacent to Greynolds Park. Also near Aventura Mall, Golden Glades station and the beach. One- and two-bedroom apartments with expansive living areas and private patios or balconies. Property offers a laundry on every floor.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
City Center
75 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,763
712 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
California Club
196 Units Available
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
791 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
23 Units Available
Aventura Oaks
1572 NE 191st St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
850 sqft
Aventura Oaks offers several spacious floor plans, completely remodeled, including one and two bedrooms to choose from.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
1959 N Glades Dr 5
1959 N Glades Dr, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
950 sqft
LISMAR LLC - Property Id: 228379 This charming, and completely renovated corner apartment very specious Conveniently located in the middle of North Miami walking distance to entertainment, shopping, parks, and many restaurants.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3545 NE 166th St
3545 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
828 sqft
It is all about the views in this waterfront penthouse 1 bedroom and 1 bath unit in convenient location. Look north over the surrounding neighborhood with lots of waterviews. Unit has a large balcony and good storage.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
2251 NE 170th St
2251 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Great location A Rated schools, five minutes to everything beach, hospitals ,mall, fine shops and fine dining ,parks and major highways.secured with manager on duty at premises. NO application fee. same day approval
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
1780 South Glades Drive
1780 South Glades Drive, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
735 sqft
1780 South Glades Drive, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3755 NE 167th St
3755 Northeast 167th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
MUST SEE 1 bedroom 1 bath in the best location. Located in Eastern Shores directly on the water near grocery stores and restaurants. This Unit has been completely renovated from top to bottom.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
16118 Northeast 21st Avenue
16118 Northeast 21st Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
633 sqft
16118 Northeast 21st Avenue Apt #6, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 06/04/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
16851 NE 21st Ave
16851 Northeast 21st Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
Excellent One Bedroom, One Bath located near great stores like Whole Foods Market, Adventure and Sunny Isles. Close to beaches. Light and Airy. Open floor plan. Good size remodeled kitchen with dinning area and a Large Living Room.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3566 NE 168th St
3566 Northeast 168th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
827 sqft
AMAZING AND TASTEFULLY FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM IN EASTERN SHORES FEELS LIKE A HOME WITH A HUGE DECK OVERLOOKING THE DECK AREA AND THEN THE CANAL, THERE ARE NO NEIGHBORS ABOVE YOU IN THIS MID-CENTURY FOURPLEX, THIS OVERSIZE ONE BEDROOM REALLY FEELS
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3642 NE 171st St
3642 Northeast 171st Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Spacious waterfront unit located in the gated community of Eastern Shores. Beautiful intracoastal views from the balcony off the bedroom and living room. Pool has recently been refinished. Near beaches, Oleta Park, shopping & restaurants.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3923 NE 166th St
3923 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Very nice unit close to the Beach. Beautiful direct canal view from living room, watch the boat pass by. Guard gated 24 Hr, Security Waterfront neighborhood of Eastern Shores. Close to everything.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Windward
1 Unit Available
1450 NE 170th Street
1450 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
648 sqft
Perfect and spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in the heart of North Miami Beach. New Kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, New floors. Centrally located with major stores and highways close by. Building has Plenty of parking.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
16851 NE 23rd Ave
16851 Northeast 23rd Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Ready to move in rental in North Miami Beach, 1 bedroom and 1 bath unit. Also for sale A10838008
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
2048 NE 168th St
2048 Northeast 168th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Adorable unit. 1 BEDROOM 1 FULL BATHROOM. Tile floors throughout. Excellent Location near NE 163 St. Assigned Parking Space. close to Aventura Mall, shopping, restaurant, beach, etc. Grab the opportunity before it's too late!
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
2175 NE 170th St
2175 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
Great remodeled condo for rent. Large 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with a very good distribution. Very large Walk in closet. Gas appliances and very fast approval. Take advantage of the proximity to Aventura at a fraction of the cost.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
2025 NE 164th St
2025 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Bright apartment 1/1.5 with balcony and big windows with amazing views. Open Kitchen, dishwasher, laminate floors. Secure building with intercom in lobby and gated parking, laundry on site; Newer amenities including pool, gym, club, and more.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3545 NE 167th St
3545 Northeast 167th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Unfurnished, freshly painted, renovated unit for rent. In quiet Eastern Shores neighborhood with NMBP patrol. Laundry facilities, pool, unit has washer hook-up. Walking distance to stores, restaurants and entertainment. 5 min drive to the beach.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
16465 NE 22nd Ave
16465 Northeast 22nd Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
very nice apartment in the heart of north Miami secured building. walking distance to main transportation
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3703 NE 166th St
3703 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Location!Location!Be The First To Live IN this Beautifully Remodeled Unit In A Prime Location. Expansive Views Overlook The Canal With a Dazzling and Unobstructed City Landscape That Reaches Beyond Aventura. Great A+ School District.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Western Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
16546 NE 26th Ave
16546 Northeast 26th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Completely renovated and remodeled with amazing water views. Brand new everything!! Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, porcelain floors and walk in closet.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Windward
1 Unit Available
16751 NE 9th Ave
16751 Northeast 9th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
Lovely one bedroom condo. Close to everything, public transportation, schools, houses of worship. 3 months rent to move in (first, last and security). Must pass criminal, credit and background checks. Only 2 occupants allowed. No pets.
