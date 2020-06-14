/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:09 AM
251 Furnished Apartments for rent in North Miami Beach, FL
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3566 NE 168th St
3566 Northeast 168th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
827 sqft
AMAZING AND TASTEFULLY FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM IN EASTERN SHORES FEELS LIKE A HOME WITH A HUGE DECK OVERLOOKING THE DECK AREA AND THEN THE CANAL, THERE ARE NO NEIGHBORS ABOVE YOU IN THIS MID-CENTURY FOURPLEX, THIS OVERSIZE ONE BEDROOM REALLY FEELS
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3406 NE 168th St
3406 Northeast 168th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,350
UPDATED 4 BED 2 BATH WATERFRONT POOL HOME IN 24/7 GUARD-GATED COMMUNITY OF EASTERN SHORES** COULD BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED ** 80FT OF WATERFRONT ON OCEAN ACCESS CANAL & NO FIXED BRIDGES TO HAULOVER INLET ** IMPACT WINDOWS & DOORS ** HEATED
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Windward
1 Unit Available
1430 NE 170th Street
1430 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Nice condo for rent, 2 bedrooms, tile floors through out, newer kitchen and bath, big closets. Large screened patio. Newer Central AC. May be rented fully furnished or unfurnished.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
16385 Biscayne Blvd
16385 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
ENJOY ENDLESS WATER VIEWS OF SUNNY ISLES BEACH AND THE ATLANTIC FROM THIS PRISITINE 3 BEDROOM CORNER UNIT! FULLY FURNISHED!!!! WRAP AROUND BALCONIES, CUSTOM CLOSETS, CURTAINS THROUGHOUT, TOP OF THE LINE PORCELAIN FLOORING AND HIGH END APPLIANCES.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3600 NE 170th St
3600 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED UNIT! SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN,UNIT IS TASTEFULLY FURNISHED, ELEGANT AND FUNCTIONAL. VIEW OF THE CANAL, THIS IS A VERY QUIET 55 + COMMUNITY, ONE OCCUPANT HAS TO BE 55 YEARS OLD.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3782 NE 166th St
3782 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This summer keep your boat in your own dock right behind your townhouse. 35" Dock slip is included in this rental This unit is ready to move in, 2 large bedrooms and two bathrooms plus your own sauna upstairs.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3323 NE 166th St
3323 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3BR/2.5BA WATERFRONT HOUSE IN EASTERN SHORES. SHORT TERM RENTAL. AVAILABLE DEC 21ST 2019. PROPERTY IS FULLY FURNISHED WITH MODERN FURNITURE. CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY WITH 2 CAR GARAGE, LUSH LANDSCAPING.
Results within 1 mile of North Miami Beach
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
16901 COLLINS AVE
16901 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$10,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy one of kind living from this espectacular and unique 1bed=den/2full bath residence in the sky waking up daily to unobstructed, direct ocean views from every room at the fabulous and only "Jade Signature" designed by the prestigious,
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
17560 Atlantic Blvd
17560 Atlantic Boulevard, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
504 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 1 Bedroom 1 and Half Bath Plus Den, 1 signed parking space, cable TV and hot water included on the rent. Easy to show. Contact LA
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
1 Unit Available
351 188th St
351 188th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1191 sqft
2/1.5 in great area of sunny isle min from the beach furnished ready for move in don't miss it rent include water and electric
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
17875 COLLINS AV
17875 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2735 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully renovated gorgeous southeast corner treasure. Luxury finishes with attention to every detail. Enjoy unobstructed ocean views. Flow through 3 bedroom plus family room. Partially furnished.
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Haulover Park
1 Unit Available
16425 Collins Ave
16425 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury condo in Oceania 1, Sunny Isles. This 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms plus spacious Den condominium, features modern furnishings & finishes, mastersuite with two queen size beds, bunk beds that accommodate 3 children, plus office desk area.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
201 178th Dr
201 178th Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
747 sqft
Fully furnished condo. Great location close to beach , shops, etc. Pool onsite and available today. Cable and internet included.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2851 NE 183rd St
2851 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1066 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Extra-large 1/1.5 apartment for rent in the heart of Aventura(1066 Sq Ft). Lake views. Furnished optional. 1 car garage. 24-hour security. Access to gym, 2 pools, basketball court, tennis courts, BBQ grills, pool tables, and mini-golf.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
1777 Venice Lane
1777 Venice Lane, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
572 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Waterfront Furnished - Property Id: 291521 Waterfront unit, bring your kayak or paddle board. Enjoy the great natural habitat. Stone floors, granite countertops, full kitchen with microwave and dishwasher.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3205 NE 184 STREET
3205 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,000
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW!LUXURY 2 STORY 1BD RESORT LIVING ON THE BAY - Property Id: 284655 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284655 Property Id 284655 (RLNE5796080)
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
17050 N Bay Rd
17050 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Sunning intracoastal Views from big balcony on this spacious 2Bed/2Bath high floor residence. Close to lot of restaurants and Aventura Mall and walking distance the beach. Fully furnished. Porcelain flooring, oversized Kitchen opens to dining area.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
17100 N Bay Rd
17100 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1 sqft
1 bedroom furnished and ready for vacation 3-4 months in the luxury waterfront condominium Mediterranean -style, Porto Bellagio. This unit is walking distance to the beach and RK plaza with supermarket, Marshalls, restaurants and cafeterias.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2507 Ne 183rd St.
2507 Northeast 183rd Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Brand new, stainless steal appliances, recently renovated one bedroom, one bath apartment for rent! Fully furnished with a bed & couch, just pack your bags... Brand new carpet, granite counter tops, new bathroom, two brand new AC units.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Biscayne Gardens
1 Unit Available
161 Northwest 164th Street
161 Northwest 164th Street, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
3755 sqft
161 Northwest 164th Street, Miami, FL 33169 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1301 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1301 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
PARTLY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED!! UNIT IN BUCKLEY TOWERS 2 BED/2 BATH. WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW. GREAT LOCATION. NEW BALCONIES, WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE UNIT, 10 MINUTES FROM AVENTURA AND 15 MINUTES FROM BEACHES. EASY TO SHOW.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3165 NE 184th St
3165 NE 184th St, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
SHORT TERM or ANNUAL LEASE. Price listed is for one year. Short term (3 month min) starting at $3200+ per month. Fully-furnished, second floor, garden view unit at Village by the Bay in Aventura! Tastefully renovated and decorated.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
16711 Collins Ave
16711 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice large 2 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms unit in the heart of Sunny Isles. Fully Furnished. 400 sq. ft. Terrace with direct view to the pool, ocean from every room, jacuzzi, 1 assigned parking space.
Similar Pages
North Miami Beach 1 BedroomsNorth Miami Beach 2 BedroomsNorth Miami Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Miami Beach 3 BedroomsNorth Miami Beach Accessible ApartmentsNorth Miami Beach Apartments with Balcony
North Miami Beach Apartments with GarageNorth Miami Beach Apartments with GymNorth Miami Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Miami Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorth Miami Beach Apartments with ParkingNorth Miami Beach Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FL