Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:33 PM

999 SW 1st Ave #3208

999 SW 1st Ave · (305) 244-6222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

999 SW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33130
Little Havana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,390

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Upgraded by a professional interior designer. Italian kitchen. Stainless Steel appliances. White granite countertops. Amazing unit at the NINE at Brickell. Modern grey wood grain tile throughout. Unit is located on the 32nd floor overlooking the one-acre amenity deck and the shops of Mary Brickell Village. Boutique shops, restaurants, grocery store, dry cleaners, beauty salon, and more are right outside the front door. Brickell City Center is only one block away Unit is finished with porcelain floors throughout, upgraded window treatments and closets. The unit comes with 1 assigned parking space. Not available until February 1st for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 999 SW 1st Ave #3208 have any available units?
999 SW 1st Ave #3208 has a unit available for $2,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 999 SW 1st Ave #3208 have?
Some of 999 SW 1st Ave #3208's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 999 SW 1st Ave #3208 currently offering any rent specials?
999 SW 1st Ave #3208 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 999 SW 1st Ave #3208 pet-friendly?
No, 999 SW 1st Ave #3208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 999 SW 1st Ave #3208 offer parking?
Yes, 999 SW 1st Ave #3208 does offer parking.
Does 999 SW 1st Ave #3208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 999 SW 1st Ave #3208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 999 SW 1st Ave #3208 have a pool?
No, 999 SW 1st Ave #3208 does not have a pool.
Does 999 SW 1st Ave #3208 have accessible units?
No, 999 SW 1st Ave #3208 does not have accessible units.
Does 999 SW 1st Ave #3208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 999 SW 1st Ave #3208 does not have units with dishwashers.
