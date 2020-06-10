999 SW 1st Ave #3208

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Upgraded by a professional interior designer. Italian kitchen. Stainless Steel appliances. White granite countertops. Amazing unit at the NINE at Brickell. Modern grey wood grain tile throughout. Unit is located on the 32nd floor overlooking the one-acre amenity deck and the shops of Mary Brickell Village. Boutique shops, restaurants, grocery store, dry cleaners, beauty salon, and more are right outside the front door. Brickell City Center is only one block away Unit is finished with porcelain floors throughout, upgraded window treatments and closets. The unit comes with 1 assigned parking space. Not available until February 1st for move in.