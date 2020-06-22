All apartments in Miami
901 NE 72nd St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:53 AM

901 NE 72nd St

901 Northeast 72nd Street · (786) 239-9127
Location

901 Northeast 72nd Street, Miami, FL 33138
MiMo District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming updated mid century 2/1 house on a quiet street in beautiful Bayside Historic District. Many mid-century features including fireplace and wood floors. New kitchen, plumbing, bath, hurricane impact windows, roof, garage, insulation, rain gutters and large garage. Enjoy your very own large and private fenced yard for entertaining, and relaxing at home, or walk down the street to the park and breathe in the fresh bay air while catching glimpses of dolphins and stunning views of the Miami Beach skyline. Just minutes to all the upper east side restaurants, cafes and boutique shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 NE 72nd St have any available units?
901 NE 72nd St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 NE 72nd St have?
Some of 901 NE 72nd St's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 NE 72nd St currently offering any rent specials?
901 NE 72nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 NE 72nd St pet-friendly?
No, 901 NE 72nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 901 NE 72nd St offer parking?
Yes, 901 NE 72nd St does offer parking.
Does 901 NE 72nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 NE 72nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 NE 72nd St have a pool?
No, 901 NE 72nd St does not have a pool.
Does 901 NE 72nd St have accessible units?
No, 901 NE 72nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 901 NE 72nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 NE 72nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
