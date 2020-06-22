901 NE 72nd St

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming updated mid century 2/1 house on a quiet street in beautiful Bayside Historic District. Many mid-century features including fireplace and wood floors. New kitchen, plumbing, bath, hurricane impact windows, roof, garage, insulation, rain gutters and large garage. Enjoy your very own large and private fenced yard for entertaining, and relaxing at home, or walk down the street to the park and breathe in the fresh bay air while catching glimpses of dolphins and stunning views of the Miami Beach skyline. Just minutes to all the upper east side restaurants, cafes and boutique shops.