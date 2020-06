82 NW 27th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

TOTALLY REMODELED APARTMENT FOR RENT AT THE HEART OF WYNWOOD 2 BEDROOMS, 1 NEW BATHROOM, LIVING/DINING, NEW KITCHEN, NEW APPLIANCES, VERY BRIGHT, POLISHED GRANITE FLOORS, FRESH PAINTED, CENTRAL AC, AMPLE CLOSETS, 1 PARKING SPACE ASSIGNED, GATED PROPERTY, VERY CONVENIENCE TO PARK OUTSIDE THE BUILDING, CLOSE TO MAYOR HIGHWAYS, 15 MINUTES DRIVE TO THE BEACH, NEXT TO GALLERIES, RESTAURANTS, BOUTIQUES, COFFEE SHOPS, TRENDY WYNWOOD WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING. EASY TO SHOW. EASY ACCESS TO TRENDY SHOPS LIKE MIDTOWN, DESIGN DISTRICT, DOWNTOWN AND BRICKELL. NO PETS