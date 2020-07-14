All apartments in Miami
5335 NW 3rd St

5335 NW 3rd St · (305) 794-3679
Location

5335 NW 3rd St, Miami, FL 33126
Flagami

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This is a Beautiful duplex (front side being rented), in a desired and centrally located area. Walking distance to Grocery stores, restaurants, schools, and much more. Minutes away from MIA, Malls, Coral Gables, UM & Florida International University (FIU). Property has an updated kitchen, with a beautiful granite top, Impact Windows, Washer & Dryer in Laundry room, Ceiling fans in all the rooms, paved parking area for 2 vehicles, and is spacious. Great location, in a nice quiet neighborhood. Great rental price in a great area! SEE BROKER'S REMARKS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5335 NW 3rd St have any available units?
5335 NW 3rd St has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 5335 NW 3rd St have?
Some of 5335 NW 3rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5335 NW 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
5335 NW 3rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5335 NW 3rd St pet-friendly?
No, 5335 NW 3rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 5335 NW 3rd St offer parking?
Yes, 5335 NW 3rd St offers parking.
Does 5335 NW 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5335 NW 3rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5335 NW 3rd St have a pool?
No, 5335 NW 3rd St does not have a pool.
Does 5335 NW 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 5335 NW 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 5335 NW 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5335 NW 3rd St has units with dishwashers.
