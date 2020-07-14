5335 NW 3rd St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This is a Beautiful duplex (front side being rented), in a desired and centrally located area. Walking distance to Grocery stores, restaurants, schools, and much more. Minutes away from MIA, Malls, Coral Gables, UM & Florida International University (FIU). Property has an updated kitchen, with a beautiful granite top, Impact Windows, Washer & Dryer in Laundry room, Ceiling fans in all the rooms, paved parking area for 2 vehicles, and is spacious. Great location, in a nice quiet neighborhood. Great rental price in a great area! SEE BROKER'S REMARKS.