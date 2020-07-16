All apartments in Miami
3982 Loquat Ave # 3982 A10806466
3982 Loquat Ave # 3982 A10806466

3982 Loquat Avenue · (585) 880-8568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3982 Loquat Avenue, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A10806466 · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT KENTWOOD ON SOUTH GROOVE - Property Id: 270298

Wonderful south grove house in great neighborhood with great neighbors, gated and fenced property, very quiet and all bedrooms have balconies overlooking the large back yard (double lot). Soaring ceilings and loggia overlooking the living room fireplace is very special, the kitchen has a 180 view of the back garden and there are several gorgeous 100+ year old oaks. The garage has two places as does the driveway and there is also parking on the swale. This is a fabulous house! lease includes lawn service, new kitchen island, new awning on balcony, new chimney cap, new exterior and interior paint, appliances two years old. Minutes to downtown/Brickell, minutes to the airport and minutes to UM, you can walk to the Grove CBD and to Merrick Park!! Listing info courtesy of BAR Invest Realty, LLC.
Schedule an appointment today ...
TEXT ... Giselle ... (585) 880-8568
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3982-loquat-ave-%23-3982-miami-fl-unit-a10806466/270298
Property Id 270298

(RLNE5945344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3982 Loquat Ave # 3982 A10806466 have any available units?
3982 Loquat Ave # 3982 A10806466 has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3982 Loquat Ave # 3982 A10806466 have?
Some of 3982 Loquat Ave # 3982 A10806466's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3982 Loquat Ave # 3982 A10806466 currently offering any rent specials?
3982 Loquat Ave # 3982 A10806466 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3982 Loquat Ave # 3982 A10806466 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3982 Loquat Ave # 3982 A10806466 is pet friendly.
Does 3982 Loquat Ave # 3982 A10806466 offer parking?
Yes, 3982 Loquat Ave # 3982 A10806466 offers parking.
Does 3982 Loquat Ave # 3982 A10806466 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3982 Loquat Ave # 3982 A10806466 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3982 Loquat Ave # 3982 A10806466 have a pool?
No, 3982 Loquat Ave # 3982 A10806466 does not have a pool.
Does 3982 Loquat Ave # 3982 A10806466 have accessible units?
No, 3982 Loquat Ave # 3982 A10806466 does not have accessible units.
Does 3982 Loquat Ave # 3982 A10806466 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3982 Loquat Ave # 3982 A10806466 has units with dishwashers.
