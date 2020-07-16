3982 Loquat Ave # 3982 A10806466

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT KENTWOOD ON SOUTH GROOVE - Property Id: 270298



Wonderful south grove house in great neighborhood with great neighbors, gated and fenced property, very quiet and all bedrooms have balconies overlooking the large back yard (double lot). Soaring ceilings and loggia overlooking the living room fireplace is very special, the kitchen has a 180 view of the back garden and there are several gorgeous 100+ year old oaks. The garage has two places as does the driveway and there is also parking on the swale. This is a fabulous house! lease includes lawn service, new kitchen island, new awning on balcony, new chimney cap, new exterior and interior paint, appliances two years old. Minutes to downtown/Brickell, minutes to the airport and minutes to UM, you can walk to the Grove CBD and to Merrick Park!! Listing info courtesy of BAR Invest Realty, LLC.

Schedule an appointment today ...

TEXT ... Giselle ... (585) 880-8568

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3982-loquat-ave-%23-3982-miami-fl-unit-a10806466/270298

Property Id 270298



(RLNE5945344)