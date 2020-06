Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking pool lobby

Unique Bayfront Townhome, facing a brand new 2 acre Park on the water. Two bedroom condo with modern kitchen, large master bedroom with terrace and a large ground floor patio. One of the few places to live in Edgewater/Midtown where you don't have to go through a lobby and use an elevator. Pet friendly, all dogs and cats allowed at not additional cost. Free Parking for you and your guests. The condo also has a pool right outside your front door.