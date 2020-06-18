3125 Southwest 23rd Street

Amenities
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with large Florida room leading out to fully-fenced yard in a quiet neighboorhood in the heart of Miami - smack in the middle of Brickell/Grove/Gables. One block off Coral Way - walking distance to Miracle Mile. Amenities included: All brand new central air, dishwasher, all new stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, brand new high efficiency washer/dryer in the building, all new flooring, brand new hurricane impact windows throughout the house, and huge yard. Utilities included: water, electricity and yard maintenance included. Pet friendly (one small dog). Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,050/month rent. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.