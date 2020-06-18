All apartments in Miami
3125 Southwest 23rd Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:05 AM

3125 Southwest 23rd Street

3125 SW 23rd St · (305) 491-4095
Location

3125 SW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33145
Golden Pines

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with large Florida room leading out to fully-fenced yard in a quiet neighboorhood in the heart of Miami - smack in the middle of Brickell/Grove/Gables. One block off Coral Way - walking distance to Miracle Mile. Amenities included: All brand new central air, dishwasher, all new stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, brand new high efficiency washer/dryer in the building, all new flooring, brand new hurricane impact windows throughout the house, and huge yard. Utilities included: water, electricity and yard maintenance included. Pet friendly (one small dog). Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,050/month rent. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3125 Southwest 23rd Street have any available units?
3125 Southwest 23rd Street has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3125 Southwest 23rd Street have?
Some of 3125 Southwest 23rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3125 Southwest 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3125 Southwest 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 Southwest 23rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3125 Southwest 23rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 3125 Southwest 23rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 3125 Southwest 23rd Street does offer parking.
Does 3125 Southwest 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3125 Southwest 23rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 Southwest 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 3125 Southwest 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3125 Southwest 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 3125 Southwest 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 Southwest 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3125 Southwest 23rd Street has units with dishwashers.
