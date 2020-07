Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 2BED/2.5BATH Corner Townhome in Coconut Grove. Built in 2008 and maintained extremely well. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Unit comes equipped with washer/dryer. Drive into your 2 car garage and enter right into your townhouse. Close restaurants, shops and everything the Grove is so famous for. Available right away and very easy to show. Pet friendly. Good credit and clean background required. A Beautiful Miami Listing.