Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful Single Family Home on an Over-sized Lot. Features: Freshly painted and updated, Large Back Yard, Restored Original Wood Floors, Updated Bathrooms, Updated Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances, Enclosed Porch, Split Floor Plan and much more. Private Entrance at 18th Street and property has space to accommodate a small boat. Community located by Shenandoah Park and is within walking distance to the City Trolley.